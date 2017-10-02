Taking a Step Forward for the Cure

…This past weekend at Kit Carson Park in Escondido, there was the Walk to End Alzheimer’s which was sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association. Feeling inspired by my sister who does this each year as well as losing my grandfather to the same disease, I decided to donate my time as well as some money to the organization. Kit Carson Park was a wonderful place to sponsor this walk because of its wide acres of land ranging from the hills to the open fields to the lake with ducks swimming around.

Photos by Alex Hughes

I noticed this as I scurried to the event. Having arrived late, I was the last one to finish the walk, but I still managed to get a chance to look around. The walk itself was not very hard actually. It gave me lots of energy particularly because of me wanting to finish before everyone left, but I got to see lots of great sights and enjoyed nature while I was there. The main area was filled with booths from reptiles to a snack and drink bar to a live band called the Blue Zone. I grabbed some orange juice and looked around.

Here I learned that the Alzheimer’s Association is doing a multifaceted approach to improving the lives of those with the disease with research of new medicine to funding from Congress to fight the disease. Surprisingly, Alzheimer’s is becoming a large part of why people die here in the U.S. However, I had lots of hope and faith that in the near future that there will be a cure for this disease.

I know it. There is nothing that we can’t do as people! We have found medicine for many of the diseases out there from cancer to HIV. Alzheimer’s will be next, and you can be sure of that.

Alzheimer’s Association Website:

http://www.alz.org/