It takes A Village In Showing Gratitude To Our Military!

Suze Diaz…Vista Village Senior Living asks for your help for donated items to create and send Gratitude Boxes to show loving thanks to our military! Help give our soldiers little comfort reminders of home as they are out in the field. It’s just one of many ways we can say “Thank You” and let them know that we are thinking of them.

Senior Vibrant Life Director Ashley Cole is in partnership with one of the many senior communities that are committed to the “Operation Gratitude” project. The idea is to send items our current troops have requested through letters that they have sent home. The wives of these soldiers have shared with the senior communities what would make the soldiers’ surroundings more comfortable. This project gives residents and others in the communities the opportunity to let soldiers know we thank them for their service and also send our love, our thoughts and our gratitude.

Some of the items listed are (but not limited to): body wash, Vicks Vapor rub, lip balm, Icy Hot, eyeglass lens cleaning cloths, small bottles of glass cleaner, baby wipes, sunscreen, hot sauce, Taco Bell sauce packets, water flavoring packets (Crystal Light, etc.), beef jerky, sunflower seeds, hard candy, peanut butter packets, tooth paste and tooth brushes, books, stationary, DVDs, music CDs, and gift cards.

Vista Village Senior Living will be collecting items between January 2nd and January 31st. Will you please join us in a display of “Attitude of Gratitude”? There is no donation too small or too big to spread love to our troops. Let’s make this project a huge success and start the New Year off in a loving and caring way!

For more information on Vista Village Senior Living, check out their website at http://vistavillageseniorliving.com