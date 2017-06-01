All ages are invited to take the Summer Reading Challenge at San Diego County Library (SDCL)! The Challenge runs from June 1 through August 31 and awards prizes to customers who complete a goal of reading 10 books or 10 hours.

Sign up starting June 1 at www.sdcl.org/src or at your local library. You can track your goals online or pick up a paper reading log at any San Diego County Library branch. This year’s Summer Reading Challenge theme is Reading by Design and all SDCL branches are hosting special events all summer long.

The official Summer Reading Kickoff will be held at the Fletcher Hills Library (576 Garfield Ave.) on Thursday, June 1 at 3 p.m. The event will feature a Wild Wonders animal show followed by fun STEAM activities and refreshments.

Other summer events include:

Vista Branch (700 Eucalyptus Ave.): Ronald McDonald “Book Time” show on June 20 at 10 a.m.

“The Summer Reading Challenge encourages thousands of kids, teens, and adults to read and participate in library events each and every summer,” said Deputy Director Susan Moore. “Our libraries are sanctuaries that provide access to endless inspiration and transformational experiences.”

Summer reading is particularly valuable to kids and teens as it encourages students to read over the summer to prevent the “summer slide”; reading during the summer keeps students from losing reading skills gained during the school year. Research shows that children who read four or more books during the summer score better on reading comprehension tests when they come back to school, compared to peers who don’t read over the summer.

Visit your local library or www.sdcl.org for a complete list of special summer events. For more information on the Summer Reading Challenge, contact your local library or visit www.sdcl.org/src.