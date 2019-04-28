T-Town Showdown A Temecula Craft Beer Celebration!

T-Town Showdown will feature 25 taps of small batch Karl Strauss beers, collaborations we’ve brewed with fellow Temecula breweries, and guest beers from friends all over town.
Karl Strauss Brewing Company is celebrating Temecula Valley’s Craft Beer Month with our first ever “T-Town Showdown”! We’re hosting a few of our fellow Temecula breweries at our place alongside a lineup of our small batch beers and collaborations, live music, and great food!
Tickets & General Info
Each $20 ticket includes 10 four oz tasters that can be redeemed for any beer that is pouring.
Additional tickets and individual pints as well as food will be available for purchase onsite.
Beer List & Collaborations
Full lineup announcement coming soon!
Collaborations
- Karl Strauss and Ironfire Brewing Company
- Karl Strauss and 8bit Brewing Company
- Karl Strauss and Refuge Brewery
Guest Breweries
- Wiens Brewing – Deadpan Pilsner
- Aftershock Brewing Co.
- Stone Church Brewing
- Craft Brewing Company – Ghost of the Valley Double Brut IPA
- Inland Wharf Brewing – West Pack IPAW-1 IPA
Food Menu
- $7 Pub Grub
- DOUBLE TRUFFLE FRIES Parmesan | garlic | rosemary | white truffle oil | truffle aioli dip
- CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS Beer-brined bacon | feta | balsamic reduction | pecorino-romano
- BEER-CHEESE BRAT French roll | pickled onions | peppery greens | spicy mustard sauce
- DUCK FAT PRETZEL BITES Rosemary | pecorino-romano | truffle dip
- CAULIFLOWER FLOWER POWER Garlicky soy-ginger glaze | cilantro | sesame | red hot chili pepper sauce
- IPA CHICKEN SAUSAGE French roll | pico de gallo | cotija | chopped romaine | chili aioli