T-Town Showdown A Temecula Craft Beer Celebration!

T-Town Showdown will feature 25 taps of small batch Karl Strauss beers, collaborations we’ve brewed with fellow Temecula breweries, and guest beers from friends all over town.

Karl Strauss Brewing Company is celebrating Temecula Valley’s Craft Beer Month with our first ever “T-Town Showdown”! We’re hosting a few of our fellow Temecula breweries at our place alongside a lineup of our small batch beers and collaborations, live music, and great food!

Tickets & General Info

Each $20 ticket includes 10 four oz tasters that can be redeemed for any beer that is pouring.

Additional tickets and individual pints as well as food will be available for purchase onsite.

Beer List & Collaborations

Full lineup announcement coming soon!

Collaborations

Karl Strauss and Ironfire Brewing Company

Karl Strauss and 8bit Brewing Company

Karl Strauss and Refuge Brewery

Guest Breweries

Wiens Brewing – Deadpan Pilsner

Aftershock Brewing Co.

Stone Church Brewing

Craft Brewing Company – Ghost of the Valley Double Brut IPA

Inland Wharf Brewing – West Pack IPAW-1 IPA

Food Menu