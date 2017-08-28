Symposium Provides Information, Support for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

Cindy Tyler… Expectant parents have nine months to get ready for the life changes that come with parenthood. For grandparents raising grandchildren, those life changes come suddenly and unexpectedly, often starting with a knock on the door or a phone call in the middle of the night. Sometimes, grandparents are called upon to be the custodial parents of grandchildren they didn’t even know they had. Frequently, the children have experienced a severe trauma. They often arrive with no birth certificate, no medical records, no school records. They may be separated from their parents by a death, incarceration, or involvement in the child welfare system, and they may blame the grandparent who rescued them for the sudden change of circumstances in their lives. The grandparents’ lives are disrupted in a way that their peers may not understand. While their friends and neighbors may be getting ready for retirement or enjoying their leisure years, these grandparents are struggling to navigate in a new ocean where they’re forced to deal with a host of new experiences: court hearings, IEPs, psychological counseling, and special medical needs, in addition to the usual day to day events of parenting. Fortunately, for the 24,000 grandparents raising grandchildren in San Diego County, there is a lighthouse.

Under the direction of the County Health and Human Services Department, the 6th Annual North County Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Relative Caregiver Symposium held in Escondido on Saturday brought a wide variety of resources together to provide grandparents and other relative caregivers information and support vital to their goal of providing a safe harbor for their children.

One such grandparent is Nancy Dixon of Vista, who agreed to share her story and photo with theVistaPress.com. She is currently raising four children, including a 2 year old grandson who has been with her since birth and a 17 year old granddaughter who has been with her for two years. Dixon admits the hardest part of raising grandchildren is comparing it to being a young mom. “You have less physical strength, less patience, and you’re more stressed out,” she says. Dixon came to the event for the support and networking opportunities. “It’s good to know you’re not alone.”

In his welcome address to the attendees, Dr. Chuck Matthews, Director, North County Regions HHSA, talked about the rewards and challenges of parenting and stated that the county is committed to providing resources keeping the family together with a sense of security. He said he sees grandparents as lighthouses for the children, providing guidance and a safe harbor, setting kids up to succeed. He encouraged the grandparents to connect with each other throughout the day to form bonds of support.

With licensed, bonded childcare provided, attendees were free to roam the resource fair or to participate in up to three of six available breakout sessions. Breakout sessions addressed such topics as how to help a child who is struggling in school, how to navigate the legal system of guardianships, how to help youth become career ready, internet safety, balancing self-care and caregiving, and “wrapping around families as a community.” Health & Human Services employees made up a cadre of volunteers who helped direct attendees to the various locations around the building, as well as serving breakfast and lunch.

The resource fair was staffed by representatives of more than 30 organizations which provided information and services to the caregivers. Blood pressure checks and shingles

vaccinations were available for grandparents and dental professionals were on hand to provide screenings for the children.

At one table, the City of Oceanside Neighborhood Services provided information on housing and benefits available to families. Rene Tarver explained that government benefits are based on federal poverty level statistics from the 1960s and don’t accurately reflect what it costs to raise a child in San Diego County today. She provided more current and local calculations which give grandparents a more realistic picture of the financial obligations involved in raising a child, as well as information on how Neighborhood Services can help.

At a table sponsored by Elizabeth Hospice, counselor James Wieme shared information about Camp Erin, a no-cost camp for children which focuses on dealing with their grief and lets them know that they are not alone in their loss. Elizabeth Hospice also provides support groups and counseling to help children through the transition following the death of a parent.

The Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Unit was on hand to tell attendees about crime-free housing, the Take Me Home program, and other resources available to support crime victims and to help people avoid becoming victims of crime, especially the fraudulent scams that are so widespread today.

Financial Coach 4 U provided information about credit reports, saving for college, insurance programs, and pre-need planning. Tracy Taylor explained these services, which she calls “gifts of love.”

At another booth, caregivers were able to learn about Safe Families for Children, an organization which provides a place with a host family for children in crisis.

Students from Southwestern Dental Hygiene School provided oral care instruction, as well as toothbrushes, coloring books and sippy cups for children.

Additional resources were available in each of the following categories: behavior health; caregiver support; education and workforce development; finance, housing and safety; youth support; and health and wellness. Participants were given a passport to navigate their way through the resource fair, and received tickets for prize drawings along the way.

After lunch, keynote speakers Homer Post, Recreation Supervisor, City of Oceanside Neighborhood Services, and his wife, Helen Post, a retired family law paralegal, addressed the group. Homer, a former NFL player gave practical advice which included, “don’t play the game and be their friend, you are their parent,” and “make sure they have ‘cottage duties’ to teach them to live in the real world.” He talked of the challenges of raising five grandchildren and shared inspiring stories of the success those children have achieved in adulthood. Helen talked about the importance of being organized, maintaining the children’s legal documents, documents from social services, medical records, and school records. She emphasized that it’s important for grandparents to be 100% clear and understand what kind of guardianship they have. She sympathized with grandparents dealing with a frustrating legal system where they have no rights, and encouraged them to learn to talk to social workers and keep a calendar of all events in the child’s life. She also emphasized the importance of fostering good feelings between the child and the absent parents, shielding the children from adult issues. “It’s wonderful when the story is good,” she concluded, “But while you’re living the story it’s tough.” She encouraged caregivers to keep up with support groups and concluded, “There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Carey Riccitelli, MPH, Community Health Promotion Manager for the North County Region of County Health and Human Services, stated that the media is usually not allowed to attend events such as this in order to protect the privacy of the attendees, especially the children. However, she felt it is important for the word to get out, that caregivers need to know of the great resources that are available to them. Symposiums such as this one are available at various times and locations throughout the year. The next one is scheduled for October 21 at Castle Park Middle School in Chula Vista. Breakfast, lunch, child care, and Spanish translation is provided. Further information is available at www.211sandiego.org/grandparents.