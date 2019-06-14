San Diego– On August 24th, 2019 Salk will host their 24th Annual Symphony at Salk. This evening will be full of music, featuring the sensational San Diego Symphony and special guest artist Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti. Experience warm camaraderie, gourmet food and drink, a breathtaking sunset and refreshing ocean breezes, all against the backdrop of one of the world’s most striking architectural masterpieces. Symphony at Salk is the cultural event of the summer and a chance to share an extraordinary experience with friends and colleagues.

Proceeds support Salk’s award-winning Education Outreach programs, which are provided at no cost to the youth of San Diego and their teachers. Your support of Symphony at Salk also contributes to a vital source of funding for the Institute’s internationally renowned and award-winning scientists, who explore the very foundations of life and seek new understandings in neuroscience, genetics, immunology, plant biology and more. Be it cancer or Alzheimer’s, aging or diabetes, Salk is where cures begin.

For more information regarding sponsorship opportunities, please contact Judy Hodges at 858-550-0472 or by email at hodges@salk.edu. For in-kind media sponsorship and benefits, please contact press@salk.edu.

For tickets and more information visit: