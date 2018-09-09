Sycamores Stick Suburbanites

Alex Hughes — September 2018 ….Along Sycamore Ave near the Burlington Coat Factory is an area with lots of trees and bushes. It hides a rocky creek that separates the busy streets from the shopping center. I was in the local area running some errands and walked along the sidewalk. Being a pedestrian for many years, I have seen drivers who think they are NASCAR racers and plenty of trash as I have reported before. On this particular day, I was taken aback by the growth of the greenery here.

Regardless of the lack of rain, these plants were very green and seemed full of life. That was except for the old brown leaves lying on the ground. It seems that they have been collecting there for a while. It was mid-August but given the gloomy day and brown leaves, it seems that we had gone into the future to the fall.

Photos by Alex Hughes

The overgrowth starts at the entrance of the Burlington Coat Shopping Center and goes until the entrance of the 78. The leaves of the bushes lean out and slap at you as you walk by and the iconic Sycamores are growing towards the streets with their bare branches. Granted, pedestrians could avert these troubles by staying closer to the curb, but it would be much safer to be in the middle of the sidewalk away from the cars. I have sometimes felt as if I could reach out and touch a car.

So if you are walking along Sycamore Ave, take care of these large bushes and overreaching trees, or they might decide to stick you.