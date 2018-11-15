Swing with Santa Golf Tournament Raises $16,000 To Benefit St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center

5th Annual Event Raised Funds for SMSC’s 2018 Student Holiday Celebration
SAN DIEGO, CA – St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC) held its 5th annual Swing with Santa Golf Tournament on Friday, November 2, 2018. The sold-out event raised more than $16,000 to fund SMSC’s 2018 Student Holiday Celebration. The annual golf tournament featured a fun-filled day of games, a silent auction, food and more.
Golfers received a round of golf, lunch, a happy hour reception and a gift bag. Guests also met Santa and Elvis, who arrived to the golf course by helicopter, and SMSC student, Sam Dupree, sang the national anthem to help kick off the golf tournament. The Presenting Sponsor for this year’s Golf Tournament was Sycuan Casino, Tournament Sponsor was Keller Williams Realty San Diego East Foothills, and the On the Green Sponsors included A. Vidovich Construction Co., Cartwright Termite & Pest Control, Inc., EDCO Disposal, Lundy Insurance Services, Inc. and SDG&E.
St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center is a nonprofit organization that serves more than 400 adults with developmental disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs. Its mission is to educate and empower individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Developmental disabilities include autism, Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other cognitive disorders for which there are no cures.
About St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center… St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC), a nonprofit organization in El Cajon, CA, educates and empowers individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Founded in 1966 by the Society of the Sacred Heart, the Center first focused on pre-school children with developmental disabilities. When public schools began to assume that role in the early 1970s, SMSC shifted its focus to adults with developmental disabilities. Today, SMSC provides work training and social experiences that encourage students to become well-rounded, contributing members of the greater community. The Center also strives to educate the community about the realities of developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, autism, and cerebral palsy. It employs over 120 staff members and is served by more than 150 dedicated volunteers. A fleet of some 45 paratransit vans and buses transports students between home, campus, and work sites, five days a week. For more information, visit www.stmsc.org.