Swing with Santa Golf Tournament Raises $16,000 To Benefit St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center

5th Annual Event Raised Funds for SMSC’s 2018 Student Holiday Celebration

SAN DIEGO, CA – St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC) held its 5th annual Swing with Santa Golf Tournament on Friday, November 2, 2018. The sold-out event raised more than $16,000 to fund SMSC’s 2018 Student Holiday Celebration. The annual golf tournament featured a fun-filled day of games, a silent auction, food and more.

Golfers received a round of golf, lunch, a happy hour reception and a gift bag. Guests also met Santa and Elvis, who arrived to the golf course by helicopter, and SMSC student, Sam Dupree, sang the national anthem to help kick off the golf tournament. The Presenting Sponsor for this year’s Golf Tournament was Sycuan Casino, Tournament Sponsor was Keller Williams Realty San Diego East Foothills, and the On the Green Sponsors included A. Vidovich Construction Co., Cartwright Termite & Pest Control, Inc., EDCO Disposal, Lundy Insurance Services, Inc. and SDG&E.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center is a nonprofit organization that serves more than 400 adults with developmental disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs. Its mission is to educate and empower individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Developmental disabilities include autism, Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other cognitive disorders for which there are no cures.