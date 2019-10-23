Loading...
Calendar >  Sweet & Tender Hooligans: The Ultimate Tribute At Moonlight

Sweet & Tender Hooligans: The Ultimate Tribute At Moonlight

Sweet & Tender Hooligans: The Ultimate Tribute to Morrissey and The Smiths on Saturday, October 26, 2019

Gates open at 6 pm – Concert at 7:30 pm

Los Angeles-based Sweet and Tender Hooligans, hailed as the ultimate tribute to Morrissey and The Smiths, have delivered for more than two decades a finely crafted show that pays homage to the legendary singer and British indie band. Performing to sold-out crowds throughout the US, Mexico, and the UK, front man Jose Maldonado channels Morrissey so convincingly that Moz himself has even jokingly taken the stage with the opening line, “Hello, we are the Sweet and Tender Hooligans and I’m Jose.” From their era-perfect style to Maldonado’s Morrissey-inspired coif, the band never fails to satisfy even the most rigorous Smiths purists. Visit the Offical Sweet and Tender Hooligans Website

Moonlight Amphitheatre Customer Service
VisTix 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista
Weekdays, Noon to 5 pm – 760.724.2110

