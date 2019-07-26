“Sweeney Todd” Takes An Impressive Walk On The Dark Side

Suze Diaz — What do you get with an obsessive thirst for revenge with an updated recipe for interestingly “tasty” meat pies? The answer is spookily revealed in the sinister thriller of love, murder and revenge production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” at the historic Star Theater in downtown Oceanside. Originally opening on Broadway in 1979, the play won the Tony Award for Best Musical and Olivier Award for Best New Musical. The story is based on the 1973 adaptation by British playwright Christopher Bond with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler. This musical melodrama is presented with special arrangement with Musical Theater International (MTI at www.MTIShows.com). The character of Sweeney Todd first appeared as a villain of a Victorian penny dreadful serial and became a staple of Victorian theatrics and touted as a London urban legend. However, with this adaptation, this version of the story is the first to give Sweeney Todd a more sympathetic motive as a wrongfully convicted barber who after 15 years in exile at a penal colony returns to London, under a new name, obsessed with his plan for vengeance against those responsible and the consequences that befalls those who crosses his path.

Photos by Sarah & Brent Photography, The Star Theater

The Star Theater is quite the champion in supporting local organizations in our community. With this production, more love is spread is supporting Unicorn Homes, a program of the North County LGBTQ Resource Center to provide a safe place for homeless LGBTQ youth (ages 14-22). This non-profit organization serves as an alternative to the traditional group home setting with goals to reunite the youth and their family and give support to work through issues whenever and wherever possible. Unicorn Homes also provides assistance in mental health services, coaching, job seeking and other necessary life skills. Forty percent of the homeless youth in California self-identify as LGBTQ, with family rejection as the number one reason for their homelessness. Unicorn Homes and North County LGBTQ Resource Center is committed to bringing families back together to rebuild strong ties.

Incredible performances by the premiere cast and company ensemble are brilliantly presented throughout this theatrical experience. The Star Theater employs all actors of the highest quality giving this venue valuable credibility within the San Diego theater community. The chorus opening number is utterly fantastic in setting the tone for this grisly story. As the psychologically tortured and obsessed barber, Sweeney Todd, Christopher T. Miller is simply sensational. From his first appearance on stage, Miller captivates with his presence and draws the audience into his vulnerable tale and transformation. His eventual partner-in-crime, the energetic and talkative pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett, is equally spectacularly played by the multitalented Keri Miller. This dynamic duo is a theatrical dream. Steven Eddy Pepper and Ali Rorhbough as star-crossed lovers, idealistic Anthony Hope and delicate damsel Johanna, brings in the bright light of innocence in this dark and twisted horror story. Jacob Hatch is satisfyingly disturbing in his Star Theater debut role as the hypocritically conservative Judge Turpin, Sweeney Todd’s target for revenge. Hatch’s exquisitely tormented performance in “Johanna (Mea Culpa)” raises intense goose bumps. Turpin’s corrupted, scheming manservant, Beadle Bamford is excellently played by Matt Sayre with his 25th Star Theater appearance. First-time Star Theater performers Jolyon Alexander (as flamboyant barber, Adolfo Pirelli) and Luis Sherlinee (Pirelli’s simple-minded assistant Tobias Riggs) are comically magnificent, adding a hysterical touch of comedy during their shaving competition scenes in the musical number, “Pirelli’s Miracle Elixir”. Olivia Pence’s performance as the Beggar Woman keeps up the heightened suspense to her true identity, convincingly expressing her physical and psychological pain right to the very end. Thomas Shokes is maniacally good as corrupt asylum owner, Jonas Fogg.

With this theater run, special Talkbacks with the director, cast and crew have been a wonderful addition. The final Talkback session will be on Friday, July 26 for the 7:30 PM showing.

For tickets and upcoming shows, please visit www.startheatreco.com or call box office at 760-721-9983.

To donate and support North County LGBTQ Resource Center, please visit www.ncresourcecenter.org or call 760-994-1690.