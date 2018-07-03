Swami’s Café Opens Its Doors in Downtown Vista

TR Robertson — Vista, CA …The Vista Chamber of Commerce and City dignitaries welcomed the newest eatery to the downtown area last week, the award winning and well established Swami’s Café. Swami’s, known for its extensive menu and fresh dishes, opens its eleventh store in the San Diego County area with the opening of the café at 20 Main Street, in the old El Callejon location, across from The Wave.

Bret Schanzenbach, Chief Executive Officer of the Vista Chamber of Commerce, and Vista Mayor Judy Ritter, welcomed Owner Jaime and Rosa Osuna and their restaurant staff to the downtown area with the symbolic ribbon cutting and the doors were opened for service. Also in attendance was City Councilpersons Joe Green and Amanda Rigby along with members of Vista Royalty from Teen Vista Princesses to Pride of Vista Princesses.

Swami’s was opened by Osuna on Highway 101 in Encinitas as a small streetside juice bar and has grown to 11 restaurants throughout the county. Most of the Swami’s locations are opened only for breakfast and lunch, but the Vista location will be opened for breakfast and lunch Monday thru Sundays and for dinners Tuesday through Saturdays. The restaurant will open at 7 am each morning and close 9 pm when open for dinners. When asked why he chose Vista for a Swami’s location, Mr. Osuna said, “We have had many customers at our Carlsbad, Escondido and Oceanside stores ask us when we would locate a store along the Highway 78 corridor, mid-way between Escondido and Oceanside. When we found the Vista location, we began to plan making this happen.”

Jaime’s son, Steven, a server for Swami’s for the past 5 years, said he loves the food they serve and highly recommended the Farmers Scramble as a go to dish. He also said the award winning Acai Bowl is a favorite. Spoon University rated the Acai Bowl as the #1 thing to eat in San Diego. Swami’s is known for 100% cage free eggs and 100% hormone free natural beef. Everything is freshly made on the spot. The menu is huge with reasonable prices including numerous omelets, burritos, pancakes, salads, burgers, sandwiches, soups, wraps, vegetarian specials and the traditional Swami’s favorites. They are also known for their Smoothie bowls, 20 oz. smoothies, ice cream smoothies, yogurt smoothies, juices, and numerous selections of coffees.

Hulises Contreras, Operations Manager for Swami’s, said he is excited to see Swami’s come to Vista and hopes the people of Vista will come in and try the variety of foods they offer.

A number of new eateries will be open in Vista over the next few months, offering a number of food choices for patrons. Support these businesses, give them a try and tell your friends about all that Vista has to offer.