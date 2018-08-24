Suzanne Granito Obituary

Suzanne Granito passed away on Friday July 27, 2018 at the age of 67. She is survived by a brother and sister, nine nieces and nephews, and 13 great nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. In her short 67 years she lived life on her terms without regret. Suzanne loved sitting next to a quiet lake or on the ocean pier fish or spending her days outdoors planting her favorite vegetables and herbs. In honor of the way she lived, she will spend eternity in the tranquility of the ocean protecting sealife and becoming a stable and permanent foundation for new coral and plant life.

In lieu of cards or flowers the family would like you to donate to the cancer society near you or the Pacifica House Hospice Care in Carlsbad, CA.