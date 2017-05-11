Sustainable Surplus – ReUse For Good Store Opening May 18th

BYOB (BOX) and get free office supplies for teachers, students, and nonprofit organizations, at the new ReUse For Good store which opens Thursday, May 18 at this location: 302 W. El Norte Parkway, in Escondido.

ReUse For Good is a subsidiary of Sustainable Surplus. Any publicity will be helpful in getting the word out about this new store and all the materials they provide at low cost to the qualified organizations while keeping tons of usable materials out of the landfill. The welcome volunteers, and give community service credits, to help sort and prepare donated items, from unopened reams of computer paer to office furniture and equipment for the resale store.