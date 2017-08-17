Sustainable Surplus Adds Two More Students to Program

Loading...
August  2017 – Sustainable Surplus aided two more students in its Success 4 Students program by giving them computer set ups including a PCU, monitor, keyboard and mouse.

Danielle Guerraof TRIO, Student – Autumn, and Sue Prelozni of SSE

“We chose two students who are enrolled in the TRIO Student Support Services program at Palomar College,” said executive director, Sue Prelozni.  Students are chosen based upon their need and status in school.

One recipient, Autumn is in her first year in college, and is financially on her own. “Having access to a reliable computer will help me spend less time on campus and give me a stable means to complete my assignments,” she mentioned.

 

TRIO Supervisor, Juan Reyna, Student- Eric, and Sue Prelozni of SSE

Eric, the other recipient, will be working on his third Associates degree in Fall 2017 with plans to attend UC Riverside next year. He participates in many campus clubs including the Native America club, MECHA, Muslim Student Alliance and the Associated Student Government as a delegate since 2011.

 

About Sustainable Surplus … SSE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to engage the community in environmental and economic sustainability by preventing needless waste from entering the landfills through  repurposing still useful items for reuse.  We support over 700 local educational, charitable, military and start-up organizations with free office supplies and inexpensive items.  ReUse 4 Good is SSE’s online and brick-and-mortar resale store located in Carlsbad.

About TRIO/SSS …  TRiO/SSS is a federally–funded program designed to support you in completing your post-secondary education at Palomar College, and to encourage you to transfer to a four year university. The goal of the TRiO/SSS Program is to increase the graduation and transfer rates of eligible students and to assist in the transition from Palomar College to a four-year university of the student’s choice.

