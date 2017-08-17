Sustainable Surplus Adds Two More Students to Program

August 2017 – Sustainable Surplus aided two more students in its Success 4 Students program by giving them computer set ups including a PCU, monitor, keyboard and mouse.

“We chose two students who are enrolled in the TRIO Student Support Services program at Palomar College,” said executive director, Sue Prelozni. Students are chosen based upon their need and status in school.

One recipient, Autumn is in her first year in college, and is financially on her own. “Having access to a reliable computer will help me spend less time on campus and give me a stable means to complete my assignments,” she mentioned.

Eric, the other recipient, will be working on his third Associates degree in Fall 2017 with plans to attend UC Riverside next year. He participates in many campus clubs including the Native America club, MECHA, Muslim Student Alliance and the Associated Student Government as a delegate since 2011.

