Suspect(s) Wanted for Grand Theft In Fallbrook

Up to $1,000 Reward Offered

San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an unknown suspect(s) wanted for grand theft.

Sometime between September 6, 2017 and September 29, 2017, an unknown suspect stole a three-foot tall hollow ceramic statue from the front yard of a home in Fallbrook. The statue is known as “Greenman.” It weighs between 30-40 pounds and is valued at $3,500.

Anyone with information on the location of the stolen statue and/or the identity or location of the suspect(s) is asked to call the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation at (760) 451-3100 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Information on how to send anonymous emails and mobile app tips can be found on our website www.sdcrimestoppers.org.