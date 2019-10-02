Vista, CA –October 1, 2019 San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the Vista Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two unknown suspects wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and an attempted carjacking.

On September 22, 2019 at about 7:55 p.m., the victims were parking their vehicle in their garage at their home located on Palomar Place in the City of Vista. While one of the victims was outside of the car moving a trash can, a white Ford work truck stopped behind their vehicle. The passenger of the truck got out and approached the victims’ vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, pointed a knife at the second victim who was still inside the vehicle and demanded that she get out of the car. During the confrontation, the victim’s neighbor saw what was happening and engaged the suspect in a physical confrontation. The suspect stabbed the neighbor in the abdomen. The driver of the Ford truck got out and helped the suspect get away and they fled the scene. The neighbor who was stabbed has recovered from his injuries.

Suspects’ Description: Suspect #1 is described as a White adult male with a medium build and standing about 5’10” tall with “buzzed cut” brown hair.

Suspect #2 (Driver) is described as a Hispanic adult male with a stocky build and standing about 5’10” tall with a shaved head.

Vehicle Description: The suspects were driving in a white newer model Ford F-series truck with a white rack and two (2) utility diamond cut boxes on the sides of the truck bed.

A sketch of the suspect (passenger) and a partial picture of the truck. Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspects is asked to call Sheriff’s Detective Lucia Rodriguez at (760) 940-4551 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.

Media inquiries about this case can be directed to Sheriff’s Sergeant Shane Watts at (760) 940-4900 or email at Shane.Watts@sdsheriff.org.

Media inquiries about Crime Stoppers can be directed to San Diego Police Officer Mark Herring at (619) 531-1500 or email at msherring@pd.sandiego.gov or Sheriff’s Deputy Marcial Lopez at (619) 531-1547 or email at marcial.lopez@sdsheriff.org.