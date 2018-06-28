Suspect Wanted for Residential Burglary And Elder Abuse

Up to $1,000 Reward Offered … June 28, 2018 —

San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects who burglarized an elderly person’s home in unincorporated Escondido.

On May 23, 2018 at about 4:15 p.m. at a home located in the 600 block of Via Rancho Parkway, an unknown male suspect posed as a worker from the water district. The suspect told the elderly victim that he needed to come inside to inspect the victim’s plumbing. Once inside, the suspect lured the victim to the backyard and distracted the victim’s attention away from the house. When the victim was outside, an additional suspect(s) entered the house and stole valuables.

The suspect is described as a White male, standing 5’10” tall and weighing 160 pounds. He had short black hair and a black beard. The suspect had a light complexion and was able to speak in a Russian sounding language. The suspect was wearing dark color clothing that resembled a uniform.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at (760) 510-5200 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.