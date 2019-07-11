Suspect Wanted for Identity Theft

Up to a $1,000 Reward Offered

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station are asking for assistance from the public to help identify and locate an unknown female suspect who is responsible for identity theft.

On April 2, 2019, a victim was notified that several unauthorized withdrawals were made from a US Bank account. Two cash withdrawals happened at a US Bank located in the City of Solana Beach. A third cash withdrawal occurred at a US Bank in the City of San Diego. The total loss in fraudulent withdrawals was $3,450.

Suspect’s Description:

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic heavy set woman between 25 and 35-years-old. She has shoulder length dark hair. However, she may be wearing a wig. She has tattoos on her left forearm and left hand between her thumb and index finger.

Photos of the suspect



Anyone with information about the suspect should call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 966-3500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.