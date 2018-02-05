Suspect Wanted for Commercial Armed Robbery – San Marcos

Investigators from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a commercial armed robbery of a donut shop in San Marcos. $1000 Reward

On February 1, 2018 at approximately 1:30 a.m., a suspect walked into the Yum Yum Donuts located at 1240 East Mission Road in San Marcos. The suspect pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the employee and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 25-30 years old, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 180 pounds with a thin build and medium brown complexion. His ears are pierced and he had a key chain around his neck. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray beanie, dark jacket, black shirt, dark blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the location of the suspect is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.