`Survive the Fight’ Classes in Fallbrook Open To The public

San Diego County Gun Owners (SDCGO), a political action committee promoting Second Amendment rights, in partnership with Defensive Tactics and Firearms (DTF), will jointly host two “Survive the Fight” classes by firearms instructor John Correia to be held in Fallbrook. Both classes are open to the public.

“Survive The Fight Evening Seminar” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3, at Calvary Chapel, 488 Industrial Way, Fallbrook. Correia’s discussion topics will include attitudes, plans and defensive encounters that self-defenders can use in life-threatening situations based on statistical data and research from tens of thousands of hours of video footage from self-defense encounters. Cost to attend is $20 per person.

“Survive the Fight, CCW Skills Class” will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, at the DTF Range, 6463 Rainbow Heights, Fallbrook. Correia will provide six hours of instruction on the range. Cost to attend is $200 per person. Each registration includes two seats to Survive the Fight Seminar.

For more information, visit www.defensivetacticsandfirearms.com, or www.sandiegocountygunowners.com, or call (619) 828-3006.

“These classes are part of our mission to inform, educate and advocate,” said Michael Schwartz, executive director, SDCGO. “Gun laws are tough and law-abiding citizens have rights within the law. The Second Amendment is not only about the right to bear arms, but also about the fundamental right to self defense and the protection of yourself, your family and your dignity.”

Founded in 2015, the San Diego County Gun Owners is a registered political action committee (FPPC ID #1379388) and advocacy organization focusing on organizing the gun industry and community and protecting the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment right to bear arms. The PAC’s sponsored events include gun safety classes, small gun shows, sporting clay shoots, social gatherings and pistol, rifle and shotgun experiences taught by professional instructors. For more information, visit www.sandiegocountygunowners.com.