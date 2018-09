Event at the American Legion Post 365 & VFW Post 7041 was organized by member J D Ernst. Commander Post 365 Steve Miller welcomed Senator Pat Bates representative, Chris Marsh -District Director for San Diego County, as he presented a flag to the post. The flag has flown over the state capitol. Guests enjoyed great food and music. The flags handed out to all the attendees were donated to the Legion.

Photos by Ray Johnson

American Legion Post 365, 1234 S Santa Fe Ave , Vista