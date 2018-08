The picture below was taken on August 9th, 2018. One of the flags on display outside the Post was set afire by some misguided citizen. It was discovered by one of our members and taken down. As a result the Post is going to hold a “Community Awareness Event” to bring attention to our flag and the proper respect that it deserves. There will also be some food, games, and some live music. A serious event – but we can also enjoy some time with friends. This event is open to the public.