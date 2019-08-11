Supervisor Jim Desmond

Honoring A Hero…Last week, we lost a young man named Yaroslav Katkov, an experienced CAL FIRE Firefighter from De Luz Station 16. Yaroslav proudly dedicated his life to serve and protect our community.

At the end of Wednesday’s board meeting we honored Yaroslav and his dedication to protecting San Diego.

A Great Partnership — Protecting Our Community It was my honor to author the Black Hawk helicopter partnership between the County of San Diego and SDG&E.

The new regional asset will be stationed in North County during red flag days and will be crucial to firefighting efforts.﻿

Tickets Now On Sale!

On September 23, 2019 the County of San Diego and my office are teaming up with Cal State San Marcos and Veteran’s Crisis Outreach to host a Veteran’s Forum around Veteran Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness, titled, “The Power of a Story: Building Resiliency for Veterans through Community and Conversations.”



There will be a panel discussion of Veterans with impactful stories and networking opportunities. We will also have resources and service providers onsite to inform attendees of helpful resources and information from the community.



Thank you to our co-sponsors, your support is much appreciated.﻿Community Co-Sponsors:SDG&E, Scripps Health, Global Inspirational Speakers, & MCRD Museum RSVP or get your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-power-of-a-story-tickets-67792506211

Valley Center Revitalization Meeting

Yesterday, we held our first revitalization meeting in Valley Center. After hearing from the communities of Fallbrook and Borrego Springs, Valley Center gathered to talk about issues in their community.

It was great to see all of the residents coming together with County staff to talk about concerns in the community. We look forward to seeing the progress through the various sub-committees.