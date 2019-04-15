Supervisor Jim Desmond – “We Want You!”

Getting Involved Are you interested in getting involved in your community? Have you ever wanted to make a difference and become part of the solution? Now is your chance! We currently have 14 vacancies throughout District 5. Check out the list below and see if any of them are a match. This is a great way to help out your community! For more information or questions, email Patty Carranza at Patricia.Carranza@sdcounty.ca. gov Advisory Council for Aging & Independence Services, Air Pollution Control District Hearing Board, Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board, Community Action Partnership Administering Board, Fallbrook Local Parks Advisory Committee, Environmental Health Advisory Board, Health Services Advisory Board, I-15 Corridor Design Review Board, Military and Veterans Advisory Council, Mission Resource Conservation District, Persons with Disabilities Committee, Valley Center Cemetery District, North County Gang Commission Fallbrook Revitalization It was a full house for the first ever Fallbrook Revitalization meeting. We heard from many citizens about issues in the community including, homelessness, parking and traffic. This was an important first step to bring County resources to Fallbrook. Community members will now create sub-committees and work with County staff to come up with solutions. Borrego Springs will host a similar revitalization meeting on May 7th, along with Valley Center on August 20th. Honoring Our Volunteers Tuesday was the 2019 Volunteer Recognition event through the County of San Diego. Dozens of volunteers were recognized for their outstanding work. Take a look below at a couple of wonderful citizens. Barbara “Be” Emson, volunteers the Valley Center Branch Library, has contributed more than 600 hours of service to the branch. She has been teaching English Sign Language on Tuesdays and Thursday for more than two years. She started out with small classes and has now grown to 40 students with a waiting list. Ms. Emson developed a curriculum for her classes, with focus on vocabulary and grammar building language skills relevant to practical daily application. Patricia Wallace has volunteered for four years and contributed 1,000 hours. She is the Director of fundraising efforts for San Diego County Youth Development Program. She created both the annual golf tournament and annual photo booth at the San Diego County Fair. Her energy and drive have helped the program expand and support many of the activities for the 4-H participants. Meet Therese Cisneros-Remington Health Services Advisory Board Therese Cisneros-Remington is always giving back to her community. Whether it’s through volunteering, or becoming foster care parents with her husband, Therese is making San Diego an even better place. She’s also the founding president of the NLBWA’s San Diego Chapter. Therese serves on the San Diego County Health Services Advisory board, which plays a crucial roll in helping the community. A Carlsbad resident since 2001, Therese wants to continue to make her home even better, “I want to impact the well being and future pathways for our community in health, resources and longevity. Also, Therese’s sister, Adrienne Cisneros Selekman serves as her alternate when she’s unable to attend. Around the County Community Choice Energy, Fallbrook Revitalization & Citizens of Courage On this weeks episode, we talked about Community Choice Energy (CCE) and whether the government should get into buying energy. We also spoke about some of the wonderful volunteers who were honored this past week. Plus, some ordinary citizens who did some extraordinary things. Click here to listen and subscribe.