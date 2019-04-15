Supervisor Jim Desmond – “We Want You!”

Therese Cisneros-Remington is always giving back to her community. Whether it’s through volunteering, or becoming foster care parents with her husband, Therese is making San Diego an even better place. She’s also the founding president of the NLBWA’s San Diego Chapter.
Therese serves on the San Diego County Health Services Advisory board, which plays a crucial roll in helping the community. A Carlsbad resident since 2001, Therese wants to continue to make her home even better, “I want to impact the well being and future pathways for our community in health, resources and longevity.
Also, Therese’s sister, Adrienne Cisneros Selekman serves as her alternate when she’s unable to attend.