Supervisor Jim Desmond – Around The County

Preparing for Fire Season…Last week, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a series of measures to boost funding and staff for fire protection throughout our region.

﻿Our new plan calls for more fire breaks, supporting our fire safe councils and increasing home inspections to make sure your home is prepared. Also, we’ve created a grant program to encourage homeowners to install ember-resistant vents and other fire-resistant materials.

Helping Our Veterans… Last week I teamed up with Supervisor Gaspar on a board letter, which will strengthen an outreach program for veterans being held at the Vista Detention Facility. Last month, I was able to tour the Vista Jail and observed the veterans program. Veterans are colocated and provided support programs, such as community college courses to break the cycle and become productive members of civilian life.

San Diego is home to the largest veterans population in the Country and adjusting to civilian life can be challenging. This is an important program to help these veterans get out of the system and back on their feet. One mistake shouldn’t limit their ability to contribute to society.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRib1KHrfvM&t=2s

To Learn More About the Budget

A New County Budget Presented

This week the County presented the recommended budget for fiscal year 2019-20.

The budget is part of a two-year operational plan. Budget deliberations and formal adoption of the first year of the budget plan are scheduled for June 25 at 2:00 p.m. At that time, the Board will also approve the second year in principle for planning purposes.

Out in the Community

You don’t find Shaina Richardson in the office much. That’s because she’s usually out in one of the many District 5 communities.

Shaina has many roles in our office including working with Chambers of Commerce, engaging with our veterans and organizing our revitalization meetings.

Shaina is an extremely hard worker who helps our office and community in a big way!

