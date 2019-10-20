Supervisor Jim Desmond – A Government Overreach

Earlier this week, San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to direct staff to draft regulations to prohibit the sale and to ban the distribution of all flavored products for smoking and establish a one-year moratorium on the sale and distribution of all electronic smoking devices for the unincorporated areas. ﻿I want to keep our community safe, but this is an overreach by the government that doesn’t address the actual issue.

TO READ MORE CLICK HERE

Veterans Moving Forward – A few months ago, I toured the Vista Detention Facility and saw first-hand the incredible work being done by the Veterans Moving Forward (VMF) Program. With over 241,000 veterans residing in the San Diego region, some veterans have landed in our jails, many from consequences of PTSD.

This week, the Board of Supervisors voted to enhance the VMF program, by expanding the Community Care Coordination for veterans in the Vista jail. A problem we continue to run into in San Diego County is the support system crumbling once veterans are out of the VMF program. At our last Board meeting, we initiated action by putting a framework in place to continue that support system once veterans are released from jail.

The VMF program, started in 2013, is a veteran-only, incentive-based housing unit for male inmates who served in any branch of the United States military. The VMF program provides a structured environment for veterans to draw on the positive aspects of their shared military cultures, creates a safe place for healing and rehabilitation, and fosters positive peer connection. Peer connection privileges are rewarded through accountability and positive participation. Last year, the VMF program served 258 veterans at the Vista jail.

Check out my KUSI segment

The North San Diego Young Marines — The Young Marines is a national youth education and service program for boys and girls, ages eight through the completion of high school. The Young Marines promotes the mental, moral, and physical development of its members. The program focuses on character building, leadership, and living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

It was my honor to present a proclamation to the North San Diego Young Marines of Vista. They were named the National Unit of the Year for their work throughout the County!

$$$ for the Roads — Great News!

The County of San Diego provides municipal services for the entire unincorporated area, including communities such as Fallbrook, Valley Center and Rainbow.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved $28 million to be used in upgrading and maintaining our roads.