Supervisor Desmond – Our Freeways are Under Attack

A balanced transportation system is critical for San Diego County. Unfortunately, SANDAG doesn’t see it that way. SANDAG has announced their new transportation vision, which eliminates promised improvements for freeways and roads in favor of public transit. Here’s how I look at it, 96.5% of San Diegans use their cars to get around, 3.5% of people use public transit. We need to relieve traffic and accommodate the majority of people, not the minority.
Last week we spent the day in Borrego Springs at our Revitalization Meeting. We heard from community members about issues in the area and brought County staff to help find solutions. This was an important first step to bring County resources to Borrego Springs. Community members will now create subcommittees and work with County staff. Take a look below at how it went! Our next revitalization meeting will be, August 8th in Valley Center.
Road Work in Your Neighborhood?
Roadway Pavement ProjectsConstruction on the roads can slow you down. Check out the link below which shows all the current and upcoming roadway projects, so that you can prepare accordingly. CURRENT AND UPCOMING PROJECTS
San Luis Rey River Park, Two Board Items & Special Guest, Ernie Dronenburg
This week we talked about the County committing to purchasing 8 acres, which will help connect a future trial from Oceanside to I-15. We also spoke about two important board items that were passed at the previous board meeting. Also, we were joined by our first ever guest of the podcast, San Diego County Accessor, Ernie Dronenburg!
