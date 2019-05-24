Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Supervisor Desmond – Our Freeways are Under Attack

Supervisor Desmond – Our Freeways are Under Attack

By   /  May 23, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    
Fighting for our Freeways and Roads
A balanced transportation system is critical for San Diego County. Unfortunately, SANDAG doesn’t see it that way. SANDAG has announced their new transportation vision, which eliminates promised improvements for freeways and roads in favor of public transit.
Here’s how I look at it, 96.5% of San Diegans use their cars to get around, 3.5% of people use public transit. We need to relieve traffic and accommodate the majority of people, not the minority.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1BSLbS52KQ&t
Revitalization Meeting in Borrego
Last week we spent the day in Borrego Springs at our Revitalization Meeting. We heard from community members about issues in the area and brought County staff to help find solutions.
This was an important first step to bring County resources to Borrego Springs. Community members will now create subcommittees and work with County staff. Take a look below at how it went!
Our next revitalization meeting will be, August 8th in Valley Center.
Road Work in Your Neighborhood?
Roadway Pavement ProjectsConstruction on the roads can slow you down. Check out the link below which shows all the current and upcoming roadway projects, so that you can prepare accordingly.
CURRENT AND UPCOMING PROJECTS

Patricia Carranza is the ultimate team player. Along with being our Director of Constituents Services, Patty is a tremendous help internally for District 5.
A few weeks ago, Patty was honored for working at the County of San Diego for 15 years!
Fun fact, when you call the District 5 office, (619-531-5555) Patty is the one who answers the phone.
San Luis Rey River Park, Two Board Items & Special Guest, Ernie Dronenburg
This week we talked about the County committing to purchasing 8 acres, which will help connect a future trial from Oceanside to I-15. We also spoke about two important board items that were passed at the previous board meeting. Also, we were joined by our first ever guest of the podcast, San Diego County Accessor, Ernie Dronenburg! 
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 13 hours ago on May 23, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 23, 2019 @ 8:37 pm
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Operation Planned For San Marcos

Read More →