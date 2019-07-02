Supervisor Desmond -Around The County

Breaking Ground

It was an honor to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of Park Circle in Valley Center!

This is a great development that will supply much-needed housing to our middle class and provide retail shops in the area. The project also preserves open space and provides 2.6-acres of public parks and four miles of trails.

This was a project that followed the General Plan, had full community support and unanimous approval by the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors!

Passing the Budget... Our new budget is fiscally prudent, while maintaining our strong reserves and adding positions to much-needed services. I’m very excited as District 5 is receiving almost $23 million in capital fund projects to enhance our wonderful communities.

Fallbrook will be receiving funding for a local park, as well as 4S Ranch and Twin Oaks Valley. Plus, we will be adding a new Fire Station for Palomar Mountain.

It takes a lot of time and effort to draft a $6.2 billion budget and I want to thank the communities for their input and everyone who contributed. I look forward to the coming fiscal year’s projects and programs.

Helping Our Most Vulnerable – Mental Health Continuum

This week the Board of Supervisors approved the allocation of funds to help some of our most vulnerable San Diego County residents.

The Board established appropriations for the Palomar Family YMCA to purchase a property in Escondido for transitional youth housing. The County will also be assisting Interfaith Community Services in purchasing a property in Escondido to provide recuperative care and temporary housing for North County homeless.

Also, $2 million was allocated for sex trafficking victims to be housed in partnership with a nonprofit, Saved in America

To Learn More About the Board Letter

Meet Our Intern

We have a new intern!

Meet Thomas Kane-Berman who just completed his Freshman year at Texas Christian University (TCU). Thomas is a business major who started with the District 5 team last week.

Thomas will be helping staff with various tasks and attending meetings out in the community. If you see Thomas, please say hello!

Around the County – Passing Our Budget, Mental Health & CAL FIRE Chief Tony Mecham

Supervisor Desmond talked about passing the $6.2 billion budget for the County of San Diego. Also, the Supervisor spoke about trying to make a deal with Tri-City Hospital. Plus, we sit down with CAL FIRE Chief, Tony Mecham to talk about preparing for fire season. ﻿Click here to listen and subscribe.