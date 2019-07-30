Supervisor Desmond – Around The County

Adding an Additional Helicopter

The County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to share a Black Hawk helitanker lease with San Diego Gas & Electric, giving an additional boost to the region’s aerial firefighting options during peak fire season.

We already have one, but this helitanker will be pre-positioned in North County during Red Flag warnings. It can stay airborne for two and a half hours and potentially drop 20,000-30,000 gallons of water per hour.

SDG&E will cover the costs to operate the helitanker for the first two hours of any new flight, and the County will cover the second two flight hours. We will continue to make sure that we are prepared for the upcoming fire season, with all the tools necessary.

Streamlining The Process

We all know housing affordability is a problem in our County. Housing affordability is a complex issue that is a result of multiple factors, such as land acquisition, infrastructure improvements, construction, financing, and processing permits. Processing permits can be a large burden of cost for individuals, businesses, and developers alike.

There are many other factors that have contributed to the rising costs, which have forced hard-working people to relocate. One of those factors that the County can control is the permitting process.

This week, I introduced a Board Letter, to streamline the discretionary permitting process with the goal to make housing more affordable.

Read More

Free Sandbags at County, CAL FIRE Stations

Storms in the Backcountry

We’ve had some wild weather this week, especially our in our unincorporated areas. This is a good time to remind everyone that the County of San Diego and CAL FIRE are providing free sand and bags to residents in unincorporated areas at numerous fire stations around the county. Read More

The Media Man —

﻿Whenever there’s news surrounding our office or the County, it’s Miles Himmel who’s pushing it out.

﻿Miles is our Communications Director, who handles media requests along with setting up press conferences and various other tasks.

Also, Miles is the son of longtime news reporter, Larry Himmel!

AROUND THE COUNTY — A New Helicopter, Congestion Pricing & GUEST: Ron Lane. A busy week! We talked about Supervisor Desmond introducing a board letter for an agreement on a new helicopter, which will be used primarily in the North County during fire season. Also, we talked about a board letter, which will streamline the permitting process. Plus, we sit down with Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for the County of San Diego, Ron Lane. Click here to listen and subscribe.