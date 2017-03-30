Loading...
Supervisor Bill Horn to Deliver State of the North County Address

Bill Horn, Supervisor, Fifth District, San Diego County

 

San Diego County Supervisor Bill Horn will deliver his State of the North County Address for 2017. Supervisor Horn will look back at recent accomplishments and look ahead to some of the goals for North County in the upcoming year. 

WHO: San Diego County Supervisor Bill Horn 

WHAT: State of the North County Address 2017 

WHEN: Tuesday, April 4th, 10:00 a.m. 

WHERE: San Marcos Regional Emergency Training Center  184 Santar Place, San Marcos, CA ;  There will be demonstrations from Sheriff’s deputies & fire fighters.

Supervisor Bill Horn, 5th District, 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101

