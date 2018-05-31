SuperHero Soiree, Home of Guiding Hands’ 44th Annual Gala

San Diego, CA – Home of Guiding Hands (HGH) will hold SuperHero Soiree, its 44th annual fundraising gala, on Saturday, June 9, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at the U.S. Grant Hotel, which will benefit more than 2,500 individuals with developmental disabilities that HGH supports annually.

The event will feature a cocktail reception, a three-course meal with wine pairings, unique experiences included in a silent & live auction, dancing, gaming and live music from The Mighty Untouchables. Guests will also have the chance to interact with clients whom HGH serves. Rich and Lynda Kerr are this year’s honorees and Rachel Wood is this year’s Committee Chair.

Rich and Lynda Kerr have been extraordinary Home of Guiding Hands supporters for the past 18 years. Rich first got involved with HGH by joining the annual HGH Pro-Am Golf Classic committee and co-chairing the event. Every year since, Rich has played in the tournament and the Kerrs have been long-time sponsors of the Golf Classic.

“Rich and Lynda simply believe in giving back,” said Mark Klaus, President & CEO of Home of Guiding Hands. “We are grateful for their altruistic sense of giving, their loyalty and their shared belief in our mission [to improve the lives of those we serve]. Many things are possible because of people like Rich and Lynda.”

For over 50 years, HGH has been committed to providing quality community support, critical housing and life skills training for children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The basis for what HGH does, is the belief that individuals can thrive in a setting that offers a more fulfilling lifestyle, provides individualized attention, stresses increased opportunities for self-sufficiency and encourages greater community integration and access.

Event sponsors include: Avista Technologies, Dave & Charlene Walker, Barona Resort & Casino, Quick Dry Flood Service, Torrey Pines Bank, Lynne Doyle and the Verbeck Foundation. Tickets are priced at $250 per person and $2,500 for a table of 10.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.guidinghands.org or contact Jessica Brandon at (619) 932-2854 or jessica@guidinghands.org.