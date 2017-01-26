Sunset Market Hosts Annual Author’s Night

Meet local authors at this Thursdays, January 26, 2017, Sunset Market in downtown Oceanside. Local writers will be on hand to chat and sell their work from 5:00pm to 8:00pm . Showcasing local authors from all different genres of literature, this is a perfect venue to meet and greet authors from our area of the country. Each author will have their work for onsite sale. They look forward to meeting with the public and sharing their literary vision and expanse of work.