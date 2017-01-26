Sunset Market Hosts Annual Author’s Night

On January 26, 2017 – Time: 5:00 to 8:00 pm – Sunset Market, Downtown Oceanside – Website: www.sunsetmarket.com
Meet local authors at this Thursdays, January 26, 2017, Sunset Market in downtown Oceanside. Local writers will be on hand to chat and sell their work from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Showcasing local authors from all different genres of literature, this is a perfect venue to meet and greet authors from our area of the country. Each author will have their work for onsite sale. They look forward to meeting with the public and sharing their literary vision and expanse of work.
Writers confirmed for the event include:
- Michelle Ann Hollstein
- George Durgin
- Brian Coates
- Larry Balma
- Mike Casper
- Rita Joiner Soza
- Janet Williams
- Sean Padilla
MainStreet Oceanside’s Sunset Market has been a bright spot in downtown Oceanside since August 2007. This weekly gathering is so much more than a Farmers Market. Thousands of residents and visitors alike gather each week to enjoy the varied hot food offerings, the eclectic merchandise selections, the gourmet packaged food section and the live entertainment. This family-friendly event also features Dorothy’s KidZone with children’s activities.