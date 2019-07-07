Sunset Cocktail Cruise, July 27, Gloria McClellan Center

Vista, CA — There are still tickets left for the Culture Caravan Sunset Cocktail Cruise on July 27. Spoil yourself! Fancy yourself sipping cocktails and noshing on delicious hors d’oeuvres as the 82’ yacht sails through the San Diego Bay at sunset. You deserve this! The bus leaves the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista, at 4:00pm and returns at 9:30pm. Cost is $84. To reserve, call 760.643.2828.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.