Sunrise Vista Kiwanis Foundation – 10th Annual “Grape” Gatsby Affaire

“It’s All About The Kids” a fun 1920’s themed evening of music, wine, food and brews.. Join us on Saturday, April 29th from 5 pm to 9 pm at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista. Cost of the event is $75 per person and tickets are available online at: https://www.grapegatsby.com/ or contact Carl Ames at 760-801-7120.

The proceeds will benefit:

The Boys & Girl’s Club

StandUp For Kids

High School Scholarships

Military Families

Rady Children’d Hospital

Other charities

Sunrise Vista Kiwanis Foundation – Post Office Box 142, Vista CA 92085

Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista – Meets at 7:00 every Wednesday morning – The Rancho Grande Restaurant 825 Williamston Ave Vista.

www.kiwanisclubofsunrisevista.org