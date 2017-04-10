Sunrise Kiwanis of Vista “Grape Gatsby”

What began in 2007 as a casual wine tasting gathering in the yard of a Vista Sunrise Kiwanian has, in 10 short years, become one of North San Diego County’s premier wine and food events.

With the gracious support of Vista’s Mr. Ernie Follis and his amazing Pierce Arrow automobile collection and the use of his home, the Grape Gatsby theme evolved. Now attendees can have photos taken with prohibition-period automobiles, dress in Gatsby attire F. Scott Fitzgerald would envy, and be treated to some of the best local wine and food in an elegant, unique venue.

Nothing this good happens without the dedication of 40 Vista Sunrise Kiwanian’s, vendors donating food, wine and time, individual donors and the Vista community at large.

The 2017 tenth annual benefit evening is expected to draw over 200 people, feature great wineries and the food of North County restaurants. Add to that a long list of live and silent auction items and dance music playing all evening and it doesn’t get any better than this!

Don your ’20’s flapper attire and be part of this years history!

Kiwanis International … is a global organization of members dedicated to serving the children of the world. Kiwanis and its family of clubs—nearly 600,000 members strong—annually raise more than $107 million and dedicate more than 18 million volunteer hours to strengthen communities and serve children. Members of every age attend regular meetings, experience fellowship, raise funds for various causes and participate in service projects that help their communities. Members also make an impact throughout the world by participating in Kiwanis International’s new global campaign for children, The Eliminate Project: Kiwanis eliminating maternal and neonatal tetanus.

What is Kiwanis and Who Benefits from the Grape Gatsby Affaire?