Sunny Skies and Lots to Do Highlight the 2017 Vista Strawberry Festival

TR Robertson … The 8th annual Vista Strawberry Festival was a popular place to be on the Sunday before Memorial Day as thousands of people crowded the downtown Vista historic area to enjoy exercise, shopping, eating and drinking as they wandered through close to 400 vendors lining the streets. The Festival is once again sponsored by the Vista Chamber of Commerce and Tri-City Medical Center. This event has become the perfect lead-in event to the San Diego County Fair, which opens on Friday, June 2nd. Each year, the Strawberry Festival 5 and 10 K and kids race begins the festival with hundreds of participants taking part, many in costume. Parking was at a premium, but shuttles were once again offered from various locations to ease the traffic flow.

The race began at the entrance to Broadway off of Citrus, with hundreds of runners crowding the starting area. On the grass fields behind the starting area, a variety of tents were set-up to greet the winners as they completed the race, coming off of Main St. heading east. Classic Chariots, located at 1611 West Vista Way, was the primary race sponsor this year and owner Mehdi Chitgari could be found in his classic toga attire at the beginning of each of the races. In the infield, a medical tent was set-up for those that might need it, I check halfway through the 5K, the 10K already concluded, and only 3 or 4 people had needed care from Vista Paramedic staff. Racers names and cities they were from were called out as thy crossed the finish line and headed to the end-field. A tent was set-up posting times and a variety of tables and tents set-up offering food and drink to replenish the racers. Some of the tents in the infield included From Our Farm to Your Door, Dr. Bonners All-one, Naked Press Juice, Trackside Nutrition, Kindasnacks and Brightwood College was offering massages. I asked one Racer how he did and he commented, “I finished and I’m still alive”. My son Brian always takes part wearing a hand crafted mask of some video gaming character. Lots of racers enjoy getting their photo taken with him.

This year the 10K and 5K men’s race was won by Jordan Chipangama from Flagstaff Arizona, taking home $500 for each win, winning with a time in the 10K of 32.53 minutes and 14.53 minutes for the 5K. For the women’s race, Tracey Vanderwick won the 10K and the 5K, also taking home the top prize money. Her time for the 10K were 36.12 minutes. As Vista Chamber of Commerce CEO Bret Schenzenbach announced the winners he pointed out that special recognition should be given to 15 year old Patricia Miessner for a 2nd place in the 5K with a time of 17.04 minutes, but she could not win a cash award or she would lose her high school and college eligibility. Awards were passed out to first through third place winners in categories divided up in various age groupings. Eighty-one year old Richard Williams was a winner in the 75 and older group. Prizes were provided by the Carlsbad Running Center. Prizes were also given to best race costume. Third place went to a couple, Feriba Bagheri and Zeke, in strawberry attire they purchased on Amazon and referred to as Berry in Love. Zeke was visiting from New York. Second place went to Marquis Minnifee, decked out in Americana attire and first place went to a young 2 year old Vista girl in a strawberry outfit, running in her second race, referred to as Little Berry.

The awards ceremony took place on the Tri-city Medical Center Stage where a variety of events would be held throughout the day, such as the pie eating contest, the Strawberry Idol (think American Idol) contest, and the hat contest. Other stages around the festival provided a variety of performers and entertainers. Stages such as the Empowered Firearms Beer Garden Stage had beer stein holding and frozen t shirt contests as well as belly dancing. The Cassidy Medical Flag Pavilion Stage offered line dancers and a blues band. The Univision Broadway Stage had Zumba and Filipino Cultural dancers. The T-Mobile Acoustic Stage offered a day filled with performing groups as did the Walmart Rising Star Community Stage. Every type of musical group could be found throughout the day ranging from rock to country to classical as well as performing groups like Karate schools, dance studios and cheerleaders. Also available was a lot full of carnival rides, referred to as the Kid’s Zone located in the dirt lot across from Mother Earth Brewery. One free ride, offered by Re/Max, was a short hot air balloon ride you could take in the grass lot close to the racers infield area.

As festival attendees wandered the downtown streets, people were amazed at the variety of products and food available. Every type of clothing could be found on sales as well as jewelry, purses, t-shirts and more and they came from every country imaginable, from India to Thailand to Mexico to Peru. Beautiful wood designs were offered and lots of handmade items as well, like homemade jam. There were some unusual products, such as Toilet Jewels, decorative ceramic pieces that fit over the bolts and nuts that hold your toilet to the floor. A few artists were selling paintings like Roger Chandler of “Art of Paradise”. Many local business had booths that explained their services or what their company or group represented. Groups like the Vista Historical Museum, Moonlight Youth Theatre, the Vista Chamber of Commerce, the Vista Press .com , The City of Vista and the San Diego District Attorney’s Office had numerous handouts and freebies for those that stopped by. We stopped by the Defense Shop to check-out the latest in protective items useful for travelers, across from them was a booth advertising the World’s Best Peeler. Five O’clock Wine Jelly sold jelly and jam with a variety of wine flavorings.

The Beer Garden was a popular stopping spot for many with 11 of Vista’s local micro-breweries on hand. Belching Beaver, Indian Joe, Bear Roots Brewing, Prohibition, Booze Brothers and Latitude 33 were a few on hand serving up beer. Black Plague Brewery, a soon to open brewery located in Oceanside, set to open June 10th was on hand to promote the opening. Also on hand was Coyote Oaks Vineyard serving wines, they are out of Escondido.

There was no shortage of places to eat. Every kind of food selection you might want was available. You could choose from Kettle Korn, St. Louis Style BBQ, Las Carretas Tacos, Sausage Master, pizza, Full Metal Burgers, West African Food, Beignets, Hawaiian Shaved Ice and lemonade, and Hunter Steak House tri-tip and ribs to name a few. One food booth, Okonomiyaki Japanese Pancakes, offered pancakes we had recently tried in Japan. Their booth will take part in the Asian Festival at the San Diego County Fair in the Paddock Pavilion, on Saturday, June 3rd. For your sweet tooth ice cream, Sunset Bay Candy Company, Dolce Monachelli’s Italian cakes, and Old West Soda Root Beer Floats was available.

As we wandered the festival, I asked a number of people if this was their first visit to the Strawberry Festival and many responded yes. Several, like Chris and Rochelle, were here because of the 5K. Bob and son Bobby McSeveney, also runners, have been here since the beginning of the Strawberry Festival taking part in the race. Megan and Keenan Bousquet, Keenan a 4 year Marine, have come for 3 years because the festival reminds them of festivals they attended in South Dakota and Montana. Susie and Rob DeThomas come every year, this year bringing their Great Danes, Palmer and Pearll. Everyone loves the variety at the festival, all of the activities offered, the food choices, the family atmosphere and the safe environment the festival offers. Another successful event in Downtown Historic Vista.