Sundowner Business Mixer at Charity Wings Thursday, May 25th 5:00-7:00 PM CONNECT WITH THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY Meet, mix, mingle and make conversation with members of the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Committee Chairs and participants, Ambassadors, volunteers, local business community leaders, VIPs, Executives, entrepreneurs, Elected Officials, Chamber members and prospective Chamber members. Enjoy a brief 2-hour opportunity to relax, eat, drink and chat with colleagues and old friends, while building relationships with prospective Chamber members. Take a chance also at winning opportunity prizes donated by Chamber businesses! Register Here