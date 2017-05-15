Loading...
Sundowner Business Mixer at Charity Wings

Sundowner Business Mixer 
at Charity Wings 
Thursday, May 25th 5:00-7:00 PM
 CONNECT WITH THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY
Meet, mix, mingle and make conversation with members of the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Committee Chairs and participants, Ambassadors, volunteers, local business community leaders, VIPs, Executives, entrepreneurs, Elected Officials, Chamber members and prospective Chamber members. Enjoy a brief 2-hour opportunity to relax, eat, drink and chat with colleagues and old friends, while building relationships with prospective Chamber members. Take a chance also at winning opportunity prizes donated by Chamber businesses!
CSUSM Cougar Career Closet

 

Donations can be made at the CSUSM Career Center, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon (parking is allowed in the loading zone at Craven Hall). All donations are tax deductible.
Further information about the Cougar Career Closet is available at www.csusm.edu/coba/ccc.

 

Bike to Work Day, Thursday, May 18, 2017 6:00-9:00 AM

 

Join thousands of people throughout the San Diego region as we GO by BIKE during Bike to Work Day on Thursday, May 18 from 6 to 9 AM
For more information on Bike to Work Day 2017, visit the Bike Month web page, call 511 and say “iCommute,”
