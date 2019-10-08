Sundowner Benefit For Cheetah Conservation Fund

Bonsall, CA –Please join Wild Wonders at a very special Sundowner Event to benefit the Cheetah Conservation Fund. On Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Wild Wonders, Inc 5712 Via Monetbello, Bonsall, CA.

Recent news stories show very disturbing videos and photos of Cheetah cubs being smuggled out of Somalia by the illegal pet trade. Photos of emaciated tiny cubs and the containers they were stored in are absolutely heartbreaking. If they survive their dangerous transit, they become pets and status symbols of the very rich, where they often do not survive more than a year or two. Links to more information and news stories are on the wildwonders.org website.

With less than 7500 Cheetahs in the wild, every cub is precious.

Several organizations are working together to halt the trafficking of Cheetahs, and the number of “safe” zones in Somalia to care for rescued animals is woefully inadequate. YOU CAN HELP GIVE THESE CUBS A SECOND CHANCE!

Enjoy wine, light appetizers, animal meet and greets, a special meeting with one of Wild Wonders very own ambassador cheetahs, auction items and a very special video presentation from Dr. Laurie Marker, Founder and Executive Director of CCF.