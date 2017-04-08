Sunday – San Marcos Grand Spring Festival

ARTISANS, CRAFTS, COMMUNITY BUSINESSES, children’s attractions and carnival rides; a showcase of local talent on the San Marcos Community Stage; varied and delicious food options and a stage with live music! All along Via Vera Cruz in San Marcos.Arts & craft vendors, kids fun games, non profit booths, live entertainment and lots of community spirit.

Bring your family and friends and enjoy a beautiful San Marcos day for fun in the sun!