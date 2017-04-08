Sunday – San Marcos Grand Spring Festival

San Marcos Grand Spring Festival on Sunday, April 9, 2017, 9AM-5PM
ARTISANS, CRAFTS, COMMUNITY BUSINESSES, children’s attractions and carnival rides; a showcase of local talent on the San Marcos Community Stage; varied and delicious food options and a stage with live music! All along Via Vera Cruz in San Marcos.Arts & craft vendors, kids fun games, non profit booths, live entertainment and lots of community spirit.
Bring your family and friends and enjoy a beautiful San Marcos day for fun in the sun!
Click Here to check out the stage schedule to see who’s performing and when. You don’t want to miss these great talents.