SUNDAY CONCERTS AT HERITAGE PARK IN OCEANSIDE

The Friends of Oceanside Parks will host many free Sunday concerts this summer at Heritage Park, 220 Peyri Drive in Oceanside. Family Friendly Concerts will occur on Sundays throughout the month of July on Sunday, July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Concerts will run from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. The Ice Cream Parlor will be open for the event. Bring a picnic and a beach chair or blanket.

