Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  SUNDAY CONCERTS AT HERITAGE PARK IN OCEANSIDE

SUNDAY CONCERTS AT HERITAGE PARK IN OCEANSIDE

By   /  June 2, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

The Friends of Oceanside Parks will host many free Sunday concerts this summer at Heritage Park, 220 Peyri Drive in Oceanside.  Family Friendly Concerts will occur on Sundays throughout the month of July on Sunday, July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.  Concerts will run from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.  The Ice Cream Parlor will be open for the event.  Bring a picnic and a beach chair or blanket.

For questions about senior and youth activities, enrichment classes, special events, swimming lessons, day camps, sports camps and other Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or Facebook “Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 17 mins ago on June 2, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 31, 2018 @ 4:04 pm
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Escondido News & Events

Read More →