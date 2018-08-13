Summertime and Learning Art is Fun and Easy at CCAE!

Suze Diaz — Escondido, CA ….Fun times were delightfully had at 2nd Saturday Art Lessons at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. The Center offers two FREE 1-hour classes at their art studios on every 2nd Saturday of each month (with the exception of December). One session starts at 10 AM and the second session at 11:15 AM. Lessons include all of the materials for you to enjoy a pleasurable, creative hour for yourself, with a friend or with your family! Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis and classes do fill up quickly, so it is best to come early.

The art studios are located on the other side of the gallery museum. There is a walkway from the museum to the studio door. Mikee Ferran, Museum Program Coordinator at CCAE, happily greeted participants at the door. Artists of all ages, including first timers to seasoned artists wanting to practice with a new medium, enthusiastically found their seats and discussed their excitement as they waited for instructions to begin.

Photos by Suze Diaz

Center Teaching Artist Brittany Balcom explained the different types of watercolor techniques for the day’s lesson of painting floral still life. Showing techniques on her sample board was a welcomed view as the participants practiced on their own individual canvases. Techniques taught included flat wash, gradiated wash, variegated wash, wet on wet, dry brushing, and dry on wet. The instructions were presented clearly with Ms. Balcom and her assistants taking the time to walk among the tables to see how students were doing as they practiced. Exclamations of awe and joy radiated from the students as the assistants happily helped with questions and replenished supplies as needed. Some of the students expressed that it was a great way to start their weekend on a peaceful note.

An added bonus for this 2nd Saturday was the ability for an after-class visit to the museum’s latest watercolor exhibition. Watercolor is often described as one of the most difficult of medias to work with due to the fickle nature of working with water. These artists, however, accomplish this feat gracefully with their talents showing their precise control over this perplexing medium. Gallery One featured “The American Watercolor Society’s 151st International Traveling Exhibition” and in Gallery Two, “Local Color”, featuring ten of Southern California’s own American Watercolor Society (AWS) and National Watercolor Society (NWS) Signature Member artists: Janice Cipriani-Willis, Pat Dispenziere, Linda A. Doll, Robin Erickson, Ken Goldman, Elaine Harvey, Carol Mansfield, Chuck McPherson, Charles Henry Rouse and Keiko Tanabe. Some paintings appear as if they are photographs of the real subject. Various portrayals that have won distinguished awards from the AWS are also displayed along a few panel walls in Gallery One. Proceeds from the sales of any of the paintings in both galleries benefit the museum.

In the Student Gallery, located in the hallway between the two galleries, local high school and middle school student’s works are beautifully featured in their own exhibition. These student artists show how they learned to maintain and embrace exploration of watercolor elements and design through their flexibility and discipline skills. Participating Schools include: Bear Valley Middle School, Epiphany Preparatory School, Escondido High School, Hidden Valley Middle School and Valley Center High School. Located toward the rear of the Student Gallery is the theater room. Short animated films by watercolor filmmakers Matvey Rezanov and Will Kim express the magical beauty of animation revealed through their drawings and paintings.

Should inspiration strike while perusing through the galleries, there is a self-serving watercolor station out in the inner corridor of Gallery One. Materials are provided as well as mini-posters giving instructions to create your own masterpiece to take home or to leave to display and share with other observers.

The “The American Watercolor Society’s 151st International Traveling Exhibition” and “Local Color” will be on display until August 26, 2018. A special event on August 26 brings a lecture panel with some of the exhibiting artists to discuss their works, thoughts, and processes. Tickets are available: Online at artcenter.org, call the Box Office at 800.988.4253 or purchase at the door.

Museum Hours:

Thursday: 10 AM – 5 PM / Friday: 10 AM – 7 PM • Saturday: 10 AM – 5 PM / Sunday: 1 PM – 5 PM

Monday – Wednesday: Closed

For more information regarding art education events, education programs and future exhibits at California Center for the Arts Escondido, please visit at http://artcenter.org/events/category/educational/