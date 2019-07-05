Vista, CA August 16-17-18, 2019Oh Brother! That’s Good Bluegrass!Summergrass San Diego is Southern California’s most exciting bluegrass music festival! Held at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum in Vista, CA, a fascinating 40 acre outdoor museum, you won’t want to miss it!

2019 Headliner Lineup Featuring: The Grascals, David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition, High Fidelity, The Old Blue Band.



Also appearing will be: Tom Cunningham Band, Prairie Sky,Front Porch Music Preservation Society, Chris Cerna & The Bluegrass Republic, LeRoy Mack & Gloryland , Sheri Lee & The Blue Hearts, Vulcan Mountain Boys and MohaviSoul.



Check them out at www.summergrass.net.

3 Days of Live Music from 12 international, national, regional and local bands; 3-day Kids Camp; music workshops presented by our performing artists; a variety of special family & kid-oriented music activities; an adult musical boot camp; lots of spontaneous live jam sessions; instrument raffles; tasty food and a variety of vendors. Enjoyable whether you’re 6 or 60! It’s a great, affordable family event … and it’s not far to drive!

“TICKETS, TICKETS, TICKETS”On sale now!

Click here for information on Tickets, Camping and more!

Calling all music lovers! Summergrass San Diego is looking for folks who enjoy spreading the good word about music events, like ours.

Get out the word and get something in return. Join the festival family as part of our Street Team to promote Summergrass in exchange for a full festival pass (camping not included). That’s an $85 value!

How’s this work, you ask?

Click the link below to submit an application. If you’re approved we’ll snail mail you posters, handbills, stickers and other festival promo material. You are required to post that material in your local community – at a music shop, jam, college, bar, concert event, etc. That’s it!

You’ll receive an invite/link to a private online group site where you can interact with fellow Street Team members. On the page you’ll share photos of yourself doing Street Team activities – required as proof of your participation. The private group is also a great way to meet other music fans within your community.

Sign up now and earn your way into Summergrass San Diego!

Let’s Get Started

Check it out at www.summergrass.net.