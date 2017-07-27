Summergrass San Diego – Oh, Brother! That’s Good Bluegrass!

Summergrass San Diego on August 18-19-20, 2017 says Oh, Brother! That’s Good Bluegrass!

Summergrass San Diego celebrates 15 Years strong this year at the historic Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum in Vista, CA, August 18-1920, 2017. Three terrific days of bluegrass fun and activities for the whole family. And tickets are now on sale at www.summergrass.net. Summergrass 2017 is very proud to again these bring stellar bands to our mainstage – DannyPaisley & The Southern Grass, Sideline, Bluegrass Etc., Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, Nu Blu, The Brombies, Chris Cerna & The Bluegrass Republic, Vulcan Mountain Boys, Front Porch Music Preservation Society, MohaviSoul, and Prairie Sky.

Lots of music and opportunities for learnin’ and pickin’ here at Summergrass! Our workshops are held all through the festival, and are free with the price of your paid admission! Here’s just a few of our 2017 workshops – the Get Acquainted Jam (returning on Friday night), The Slow Jams (Friday, Saturday & Sunday), Mountain Dulcimer (Saturday morning), and Fun Music Theory for Bluegrass (Saturday afternoon), and Meet the Bands on Saturday and Sunday. Also returning will be facepainting by Sugar Bear the Clown, and the Chapel Service on Sunday morning. The Pride of Vista, North San Diego County, San Marcos Lions Clubs will also be there giving free eye exams, accepting eyeglass donations and offering kids crafts and activities. More workshops are being scheduled. Check out all the good times and come on down to Summergrass 2017 happening August 18-19-20th at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Vista, CA. Go to www.summergrass.net for the latest updates.