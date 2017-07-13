Summergrass San Diego – Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum

Summergrass San Diego – Oh, Brother! That’s Good Bluegrass! August 18-19-20, 2017

Summergrass San Diego celebrates 15 Years strong this year at the historic Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum in Vista, CA, August 18-19-20, 2017. Three terrific days of bluegrass fun and activities for the whole family. And tickets are now on sale at www.summergrass.net. Summergrass 2017 is very proud to again these bring stellar bands to our mainstage:

Danny Paisley and The Southern Grass play powerful, unadorned, and intense traditional bluegrass. There is no hybrid or genre-bending music here. This band brings it – true bluegrass music at its finest. Don’t miss this rare performance!

Summergrass welcomes back Sideline to our 2017 festival! As their name implies, this band may be an additional activity for them, and they may stand to the side of the stage in their “regular” bands, but when they get together, it’s all front and center bluegrass. Great rising star bluegrass band here!

Bluegrass Etc. is back! This blockbuster band will return to its roots in Vista to the delight of their throngs of fans. This dynamic trio is comprised of stunning pickers and will dazzle and delight their hometown fans once again. The band has its roots in bluegrass music, but has evolved over the years into a much more dynamic and eclectic acoustic band. These guys are a must see!

Whether it’s in the studio or on stage, Chris Jones & The Night Drivers are making some of the most distinctively elegant yet driving music to be heard anywhere today, and they’re delivering it with a unique blend of dry wit, emotional authenticity and broad humor that’s won the loyalty of a growing number of fans across the country. Their band configuration for Summergrass will include Chris on guitar, John Weisberger on bass, with Megan Lynch on fiddle and Patrick Sauber on banjo. Our California bluegrass fans definitely know Megan and Patrick as they are California natives. This is extra special as they will be our kids camp faculty this year. This will be a unique experience for our Kids Camp attendees as they learn bluegrass from a touring bluegrass band from Nashville.

And speaking of Kids Camp, this will be our 14th year for this outstanding camp! With a limit of 35 students, each of our kids campers are insured lots of one on one instruction time with the faculty. This 3-day experience culminates with a grand mainstage performance on Sunday of the festival. This has become a Summergrass highlight and delights the crowd and children. A must see for all ages! We are so proud of our Summergrass Kids Camp students. Get more kids camp information at our website and our Facebook site or email kidscamp@summergrass.net.

Our very popular Summergrass raffle is also a winner this year. We have a beautiful hand-picked Martin D-18 with a case, a Deering Goodtime Banjo with gig bag, and a Loar mandolin from The Music Link. More raffle items will be added as the festival gets closer, so visit our new website at www.summergrass.net for all the latest updates.

Great workshops are also happening at Summergrass 2017 and these are free with the price of admission. The long-standing “Get Acquainted Jam” will happen Friday evening, and the popular “Slow Jam” will happen each day. New workshop topics include “Mountain Dulcimer” and “Fun Music Theory for Bluegrass.” Sugar Bear the Clown will also be doing facepainting for the kids. Many other instrument workshops will also be presented.

Welcome back to The Brombies! The Brombies have the talent, connect with our audiences, and put that spark into their live shows. This band has performed lively festival shows to packed audiences at Summergrass. A fine example of our stellar bluegrass talent from Southern California!

Summergrass is proud to introduce Nu-Blu to our Southern California bluegrass fans. Nu-Blu, based in Siler City in central North Carolina. The group brings its lively and entertaining version of Americana-bluegrass music to audiences across the nation year-round.

Summergrass is pleased to welcome back Chris Cerna and Bluegrass Republic. The group brings years of experience to the task they love–presenting exciting bluegrass music to audiences. This promises to be a great performance!

Our local talent is “over the top” this year as we proudly feature some of Southern California’s wonderful bluegrass talent. Prairie Sky, Front Porch Music Preservation Society, and row) Vulcan Mountain Boys, and Mohavi Soul will do Summergrass proud as they play the mainstage and delight our fans. Don’t miss our local greats!

Summergrass is proud to partner with the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, also a non-profit corporation, to present our annual festival. This museum has grown to become one of the premier educational and recreational facilities in area. It is the Museum’s goal to capture an important element of our society and preserve it for present and future generations. There you can also experience the Blacksmith barn, The Weavers Barn, the old Schoolhouse, the Farm Kitchen, old car collection, the model Railroad, the 1930’s Gas Station, Steam Engine Row, the vintage tractors, the Clock Museum, taste homecooked food and see the static farm equipment displays that all inspire a look into our history The Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum is the perfect partner for Summergrass! As one Summergrass fan described this venue, “It’s like Disneyland for old people!”

World-class entertainment, instrument raffles, music workshops, on-site camping, great kids & adult music camps, family activities, delicious food, and a great vendor village – these are just some of the things to do at the wonderful Summergrass Bluegrass Festival held at the nostalgic and historic Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum in Vista, CA. And just minutes from Highways 78 and 76. And all at very affordable prices. Visit www.summergrass.net for the latest updates. Come on!