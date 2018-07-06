Summergrass San Diego 2018 is less than two months away! We are celebrating our 16th year this August 17-18-19, 2018 at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, 2040 N. Santa Fe Rd, in Vista, CA. Each year our band lineup is stellar and this year is no exception. Our world-class headliners include Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, the Scroggins Brothers, and the ever-popular Bluegrass Etc.

Summergrass proudly features a host of California regional and local talent, too. Our California bands reflect the on-point talent we have right here in our state and this year they include the Central Valley Boys, The Corzines, the GillyGirls, Virtual Strangers, Blue Creek, Shinbone, High Mountain Road, and Bluegrass Brethren. We have a lot of be proud of with all this local talent.

Summergrass has so much to offer such as the stellar band lineup, the music workshops (free with a festival ticket purchase), on site camping and jamming, an award-winning 3-day Kids Camp where 6 to 16 year olds learn bluegrass music from a professional band, our popular instrument raffle with professional grade instruments offered, lots of unique vendors, and delicious food offerings. All these things in addition to the numerous static farm displays at the music – tractors, engines, model train shop, the weaver’s barn, and numerous 20th century farm life displays. It’s like Disneyland for old people!

Summergrass has fun for all ages, so plan now to get your tickets (they are so affordable and easy to purchase!) at www.summergrass2018tickets.eventbrite.com and learn more at our festival website at www.summergrass.net. Come and join the fans that already know about this unique and relaxing 3-day event right here in San Diego County!

Summergrass San Diego 2018

August 17-18-19, 2018

Oh, Brother! That’s Good Bluegrass!