Summergrass August 18-19-20, 2017

Summergrass is only 1 month away! Come on down to “The Farm”! Step back in time, relax & enjoy this great festival.

Summergrass San Diego is about 1 month away and happens August 18-19-20, 2017, at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum.

We are putting the finishing touches on the festival, and here is our new 2017 t-shirt design. This artwork says “Summergrass.” The spirit of the festival has been captured!

The idea here was to show a display that is at the museum. If you walk behind the railroad train station, there is a gas station from years gone by. If you travel some of the back roads of this great country, you may still see some of these along the roadsides. Perhaps they are not in use anymore, but they were the mainstay for many years along those well-traveled roads.

What better way to say “Summergrass” at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum than to show a gas station back from the 1930s-40s. The truck, some instruments, the musicians playing, and the Summergrass sun logo along with the American flag.

This year Summergrass is thrilled and proud to present these stellar bands: Danny Paisley & Southern Grass, Sidleline, Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, Nu-Blu, Bluegrass Etc, and

Also appearing will be, The Brombies, Chris Cerna & Bluegrass Republic, MohaviSoul, Prairie Sky, the Vulcan Mountain Boys, and the Front Porch Music Preservation Society.

This combination of national and regional bands is highlighted on our turn-of-the-19th century stage built by the museum folks just for the festival. It’s constructed without nails using just dowels and pins to hold it together.

3 Days of Great Live Music from 11 national and local bands, and wonderful activities, such as Kids Camp, Meet the Band, music workshops and family-friendly things to do, spontaneous jam sessions, our ever-popular instrument raffles, tasty food, and a variety of vendors. Summergrass is enjoyable for the whole family! It’s a great, affordable family event…and not too far to drive!

Volunteers, we love our Volunteers! Without you the festival wouldn’t happen.

A little note of introduction from the Volunteer Coordinator.

Volunteers are what makes the festival run. All work, I repeat, All work, from the time you enter the festival to the time you leave the festival; the set up, tear down, moving of bleachers, e-z ups, back stage preparations, front gate crew, camping crew who do the lining of camp sites and vendor spaces, selling of raffle tickets, putting up and taking down of the parachute is done by volunteers. The security staff are not volunteers.

So please be kind to them, nice and supportive words, and thanks for a job well done. If you want to find out more about volunteering contact Jim Henderson below. And now a word from Jim.

I am Jim Henderson, NCBFC board member/newsletter editor, banjo picker with Vulcan Mt Boys, and, most importantly this time of year, the 2017 Summergrass Volunteer Coordinator. We had a great group of volunteers for 2016! We are looking for another great group of volunteers to make Summergrass 2017 a success as well.

SIGNUP.COM has been activated with the available time slots for volunteers.

Follow this web HotLink: VOLUNTEER FOR SUMMERGRASS 2017

It works the same as last year. We will set up similar teams based on tasks from previous volunteer assignments and organize the signups in a web page signup sheet. All we need is for you to enter the webpage,

1) click the links to select a time slot, 2) provide your email ID when requested, and 3) click SIGN UP for the time you want to work. There are no more paper forms to fill out and mail in, just a few clicks on the PC and you are done.

What’s in it for you? You can save $70 off the gate ticket price. 4 hours volunteer time = 1 day Summergrass admission; 8 hour = 2 day; 12 hours = 3 days

1) Pick a day and time slots that work for you and click SIGNUP.

2) Sign in with your email or Facebook ID

3) Pick the remaining dates/times you want and click SIGN UP.

4) Don’t forget to click the SAVE button before you leave the SIGNUP.COM webpage.

THAT’S IT! You will receive credit to get your admission wristband for 1 to 3 days free admission (12 hours for 3 days) at the front gate.

You are done! You will be notified of the availability of your gate pass and reminded of your shift commitment. Thanks!! You can contact Jim Henderson, the Volunteer Coordinator 760-301-6626, volunteer@summergrass.net if you have any questions. Volunteer spots are in high demand so look for the volunteer communications coming soon and act on it promptly! See you at Summergrass 2017.

Instrument Raffle Update!

Martin Guitars- The choice of the bluegrass professional. Martin has again donated a top of the line guitar- a D-18.

The D-18 is the Dreadnought by which all others are judged. This instrument has been a favorite of artists from Hank Williams Sr. to Jimmy Page.

Deering Goodtime package – Local banjo maker, Deering Banjos, has donated a Goodtime banjo package, which includes a Deering Goodtime banjo and a gig bag. Deering has supported the festival since day one.

The Loar Honey Creek LM 310F has the authentic mandolin “chop” that is recognizable from the first strum, and can only be found in an instrument with a true, hand-carved Spruce top.

The thin “V” profile of the maple neck fits comfortably in the player’s hand and our removal of the fretboard extension beyond the 20th fret allows for easy strumming without getting hung up on the extended upper frets. The Honey Creek LM-310F also has the graceful curves of an authentic F-style body, Grover tuners, and D’Addario strings.

Old LP Collections for the Vinyl Collectors! Through a donation to SDBS, four boxes of bluegrass and oldtime LPs in great condition are being offered as raffle prizes this year. Each box will contain 50+ vinyl records and are offered as separate raffle prizes. You can buy raffle tickets for any box you want. LP contents are completely random. Thank you to the family of David Wright for this donation!

Teaching Your Child to Play Bluegrass Music — “Summergrass Kids Music Experience” Sumergrass San Diego announces a very special Bluegrass Kids Camp, which will take place August 18-19-20, 2017, during the Summergrass Bluegrass Music Festival at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum in Vista, CA.

Bluegrass Camp for Kids August 18-19-20 2017

Kids ages 6-16 are welcome – PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED!! REGISTRATION CLOSES JULY 28, 2017.

This years main faculty band is Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, pictured above. All three fun-filled days will include instrument classes and stage performance classes. Kids Camp will conclude on Sunday with a finale 30-minute festival main stage performance where the Kids Camp kids are the stars! Each camp registrant will sign up for one of the following instrument classes.

Fiddle • Guitar • Mandolin • Bass • Banjo • Resophonic Guitar • Singing

We will put you in groups appropriate to your level of experience. You will learn something and have fun no matter what your level. Everyone is welcome! But class sizes are limited, so the sooner you sign up, the better chance you have of being part of this great camp. Confirmed registrants will receive detailed information about the camp, what to bring, etc.

Registration is $65, until July 28, 2017.

Tuition includes instructional materials and admission for the entire festival… Scholarships are available for kids who need them – just check the scholarship box in the registration form to apply and a Summergrass Board member will contact you for further information and details on scholarship funding.

For more information, go to www.summergrass.net, send us an email at kidscamp@summergrass.net or call Gerry at (310) 261-5798.

“TICKETS, TICKETS, TICKETS” On Sale Now!

2 ELECTRIC CAMPING SPACES ARE AVAILABLE, UPGRADE OR ORDER TODAY, CALL 760 301 6626

Summergrass – It’s a Great Value!

Keeping costs down isn’t easy these days. Summergrass is a great value and is virtually in your own “backyard” – we’re within one tank of gas for many folks. Many loyal Summergrass fans already know that our festival is an affordable getaway where you can enjoy all the festival has to offer, and relax with family and friends. Shucks, it’s almost a family reunion! Come on out to Summergrass and make some memories that won’t break the budget! p.s. Check out our advance ticket prices to save even more $$$, it’s the easiest way to get your tickets.

“How do I get my tickets?” Well, we’re glad you asked about that! If you are receiving this email you have a computer. The easiest way to buy tickets is to go to www.summergrass.net/tickets, and follow the directions. Scroll down at the top, and you will see a heading “Ticket Information”. Click on that and it will take you to the purchase ticket page. Or just click here tickets online. If you have questions, send an email to tickets@summergrass.net. Tickets sales will be ramping up soon, so, get your tickets now!

Something Sweet and Tasty – Second Annual Pie Society Meeting at Summergrass 2017!

Calling all Summergrass cooks! Do you take pie baking seriously? Are you proud of your homemade pie abilities? Then come and be part of the second annual Pie Society Tasting happening on Friday, August 18that High Noon, or 12:00 pm, at Glen Bailey’s camp.

Interested pie makers may bring a homemade pie to share. Pie lovers can come and have a slice of pie for a small donation (to be determined, probably $3 a slice, which is not a lot of “dough”). All proceeds are donated back to Summergrass.

Pie affionados Paul Haas and David Frick will host the event. We think this is a tasty idea that hopefully will become an annual event at the festival. More information to follow soon but serious pie bakers can contact Paul at pauls1place@yahoo.com or call 626-926-4786.

STAGE SCHEDULE 2017 (subject to change)

3 pm – Chris Jones & the Night DriversFRIDAY, AUGUST 18

4 pm – Front Porch Music Preservation Society

5 pm – Mohavi Soul

6 pm – Dinner Break

7 pm – Prairie Sky

8 pm – Bluegrass Etc.

9 pm – Danny Paisley & Southern Grass

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

10 am -Chris Cerna & Bluegrass Republic

11 am – Bluegrass Etc.

12 noon – Danny Paisley & Southern Grass

1 pm – lunch break / jams

2 pm – Nu-Blu

3 pm – Chris Cerna & Bluegrass Republic

4 pm – Sideline

5 pm – Bluegrass Etc.

6 pm – Dinner Break / Jams

7 pm – Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

8 pm – Danny Paisley & Southern Grass

9 pm -Sideline

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

9 am – The Brombies

10 am – Sideline

11 am – Vulcan Mountain Boys

12 noon – Kids on Stage

12:30 pm -Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

1:15 pm – lunch break /

2 pm – The Brombies

3 pm – Sideline

3:50 pm – Instrument Raffle Drawings

4 pm – Nu-Blu

5 pm – festival ends

Thanks for coming! See you next year…

Not Camping, Stay at the La Quinta Inn in Vista. They treat our Summergrass fans right! For room reservations please

call 760-727 8180. La Quinta is located just a short drive from the festival at

630 Sycamore Ave., Vista, Ca. 92083. Great accommodations.

Stay where the artists stay!