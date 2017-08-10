Summergrass Is Only 9 Days Away!

Come on down to “The Farm”! Step back in time, relax & enjoy this great festival. The final preps are being made. This Sunday the Parachute Shade structure will go up at9:00 and the grounds will start taking on the festival look.

We’d like to welcome the Pride of Vista Lions Club, North San Diego County Lions Club and San Marcos Lions Club. Their work on behalf of the visually impaired is legendary. They will be collecting your old discarded eye glasses to be donated to someone in need, They will also be able to help out with the need for reading glasses and visual eye screening. And they will have kids activities there, too. Stop by the booth and talk to them.

The Martin Guitar and Deering Banjo are on hand and the Loar Mandolin is en-route, and should arrive in the next day or two. Just arrived, a rolling cooler, read the description below.

We also have an extensive vinyl record collection up for raffle, approximately 200 records, donated by Elizabeth Wright and the family of David Wright. It’s mostly bluegrass, with an emphasis on banjo. The collection will be raffled off in it’s entirety, so there will be no browsing through the collection for just that one specific record. After you’ve won, you can look and then re-donate if you wish or split it up with someone.

The T-shirts are being printed and will arrive on Friday, Aug 18. Get there early for the best selection. The design is outstanding. We are now able to take credit cards.

Internet sale of tickets has been shut down so we can get all the paperwork straighten out for you convenience and to speed up the entry process. There are still plenty of tickets and plenty of camping, however, it must be purchased at the gate price when you arrive.

If you’re around on Wednesday evening and need some place to pick and munch there is a potluck/jam at the Bailey compound. Please remember that the gate doesn’t officially open for traffic until after 4:00. This allows the Guajome Academy parents and students to leave school without major traffic delays.

If you are around on Thursday afternoon, there will be a band scramble in the campground at the Bailey compound from 3-5 PM.

It will also be the location of the 33rd birthday of the Thursday Nite Pickers. $15 donation will help cover the compound cost of pizza, salad, dessert, souvenir, water, ice, etc. BY

O chair, and other beverage.On Friday at noon the 2nd annual Pie sampling will take place at the Bailey compound. A donation will let you taste some scrumptous pie from some of our wonderful Summergrass bakers.

This year Summergrass is thrilled and proud to present these stellar bands: Danny Paisley & Southern Grass, Sidleline, Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, Nu-Blu, Bluegrass Etc, and

Also appearing will be, The Brombies, Chris Cerna & Bluegrass Republic, MohaviSoul, Prairie Sky, the Vulcan Mountain Boys, and the Front Porch Music Preservation Society.

This combination of national and regional bands is highlighted on our turn-of-the-19th century stage built by the museum folks just for the festival. It’s constructed without nails using just dowels and pins to hold it together!

3 Days of Great Live Music from 11 national and local bands, and wonderful activities, such as Kids Camp, Meet the Bands, other music workshops and family-friendly things

to do, spontaneous jam sessions, our ever-popular instrument raffles, tasty food, and a variety of vendors. Summergrass is enjoyable for the whole family! It’s a great, affordable family event…and not too far to drive!

NO HANGING OUT ON FRIDAY AFTER 3:00 p.m. WITHOUT A SUMMERGRASS WRISTBAND .

There is a change in the stage schedule.

On Sunday the 10 AM band will be Nu-Blu not Sideline. Sideline will appear at 3 PM that day.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

3 pm – Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

4 pm – Front Porch Music Preservation Society

5 pm – MohaviSoul

6 pm – Dinner Break

7 pm – Prairie Sky

8 pm – Bluegrass Etc.

9 pm – Danny Paisley & Southern Grass

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19 10 am -Chris Cerna & Bluegrass Republic 11 am – Bluegrass Etc. 12 noon – Danny Paisley & Southern Grass 1 pm – lunch break / jams 2 pm – Nu-Blu 3 pm – Chris Cerna & Bluegrass Republic 4 pm – Sideline 5 pm – Bluegrass Etc. 6 pm – Dinner Break / Jams 7 pm – Chris Jones & the Night Drivers 8 pm – Danny Paisley & Southern Grass 9 pm -Sideline SUNDAY, AUGUST 20 8 AM – Chapel Service (under the parachute) 9 am – The Brombies 10 am – Nu-Blu 11 am – Vulcan Mountain Boys 12 noon – Kids on Stage 12:30 pm -Chris Jones & the Night Drivers 1:15 pm – lunch break / 2 pm – The Brombies 3 pm – Sideline 3:50 pm – Instrument Raffle Drawings 4 pm – Nu-Blu 5 pm – festival ends

Thanks for coming! See you next year Martin Guitars- The choice of the bluegrass professional. Martin has again donated a top of the line guitar- a D-18. The D-18 is the Dreadnought by which all others are judged. This instrument has been a favorite of artists from Hank Williams Sr. to Jimmy Page.Deering Goodtime package – Local banjo maker, Deering Banjos, has donated a Goodtime banjo package, which includes a Deering Goodtime banjo and The Loar Honey Creek LM 310F has the authentic mandolin “chop” that is recognizable from the first strum, and can only be found in an instrument with a true, hand-carved Spruce top.

The thin “V” profile of the maple neck fits comfortably in the player’s hand and our removal of the fretboard extension beyond the 20th fret allows for easy strumming without getting hung up on the extended upper frets. The Honey Creek LM-310F also has the graceful curves of an authentic F-style body, Grover tuners, and D’Addario strings. a gig bag. Deering has supported the festival since day one. Thanks to a donation from Mary & Kit Birkett, we now have a rolling cooler with a number of items inside just ready for the BBQ. Two different styles of tongs, sun visors, grill scrubber, basting brush, a hot mitt, place mats, along with a couple of Martin t-shirts, some guitar strings, stickers, and more.

Something Sweet and Tasty. Second Annual Pie Society Meeting at Summergrass 2017!

Calling all Summergrass cooks! Do you take pie baking seriously? Are you proud of your homemade pie abilities? Then come and be part of the second annual Pie Society Tasting happening on Friday, August 18th at High Noon, or12:00 pm, at Glen Bailey’s camp. Interested pie makers may bring ahomemade pie to share. Pie lovers can come and have a slice of pie for a small donation (to be determined, probably $3 a slice, which is not a lot of “dough”). No winners or competition or prizes, just a gathering to celebrate and discuss homemade pie in all its goodness. Pie affionados Paul Haas and David Frick will host the event. We think this is a tasty idea that hopefully will become an annual event at the festival. More information to follow soon but serious pie bakers can contact Paul at pauls1place@yahoo.com or call 626-926-4786.

Summergrass is produced by the San Diego North County Bluegrass & Folk Club, the San Diego Bluegrass Society, and the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum. All are 501 (c) 3 non-profit organizations.

email: festivalchair@summergrass.net – phone: (858) 679-4854 =- web: http://www.summergrass.net