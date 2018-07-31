Summergrass 2018 Performers & Vendors

Vista, CA — 2018 Lineup Summergrass San Diego proudly presents this year’s performers:

Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers • Alan Bibey and Grasstowne • Jeff Scroggins Band Bluegrass Etc. Central Valley Boys • Virtual Strangers • High Mountain Road • Shinbone Bluegrass Brethren • Blue Creek Band • The GillyGirls Band • The Corzines

And Summergrass 2018 Vendors … Summergrass is proud of our 2018 vendors. Please take a stroll and visit our vendors to see their many unique and one of a kind items. There’s something special there for everyone!

Vince Smith Collectibles – The Hat Guy providing hats of all shapes and sizes for men and woman.

Mandila Accents – World traveled Photographer making Artistic Jewelry inspired from her travels.

Island Knacks – Island themed products and clothing

Color Street Nails – Bringing you vibrant colors, amazing styles! Stretchy for perfect fit. Salon-quality manicure. No smudges or streaks. Real polish not a sticker. Styles: Solid Colors, Glitter, French nails, Nail Art.

Second Tyme Chimes – Hand made one of a kind Silverware/Tea Pot Wind Chimes

CBG Dub – Cigar Box “git-fiddles” are like a banjo, mandolin, fiddle and a guitar all in one little box! With just three strings they are fun and simple to play but can make a lot of noise too.

Agnes and Dora – Quailty, Chic, Comfortable & Affordable Clothing. Dresses, Leggings & More

athe in Creativity.

1904 Apothecary Lane—Handmade Bath & Body, bathe in creativity

Tumbleweed Antiques – Rust and dust items of old. Vintage and antique treasures abound.

Simply Unique – Hand Made one of a kind jewelry.

R & T Traders – Has been producing quality, handcrafted products for over five years. … We create high quality, one of a kind items including rugged satchels in a variety of leather including bison, elk, moose, deer and cowhide.

Hot Trot Apparel – Western Clothing and Grain/Mill Bags.

Origami Owl – Origami Owl is a leading custom jewelry company known for telling stories through our signature Living Lockets, per-sonalized charms, and other products.

System Pavers – From driveway pavers to walkways, patios to pergolas, BBQ islands to Pool decks, System Pavers can design and build your beautiful outdoor living space.

Damsel in Defense – Damsel in Defense is about Equipping, Empowering and Educating women to have the confidence to protect and defend themselves if a situation arises.

Western Christian Academy – WCA Homeschooling Accredited Christian School: PreK-12th grade. 33rd year!

Cruisin T’s – Summergrass Apparel custom made on site. Lots of color and styles to choose from.

Celeste’s Jalapeno Relish – The most amazing Jalapeno Relish! Use it on just about anything and everything! Adds that needed kick! Original, Extra Hot, Garlic Lovers, Pineapple Mango Habanero.

Farm Fresh to You – We deliver organic fruits & vegetables fresh from our fields to your … you can choose (and change) the size and type of produce box that works for you.

Simply Sassy – Providing Long-lasting Cosmetics and anti aging skincare for every age.

Cakies Creations – These Cakies treats are a fun and exciting mix of a brownie, a cupcake and cookie, all rolled up into one of the tastiest things you’ll ever put in your mouth!