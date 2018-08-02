Summergrass 2018 – August 17-18-19, 2018

Vista, CA August 2018….Summergrass is only 16 days away! Come on down to “The Farm”! Step back in time, relax & enjoy this great festival.

Summergrass is only 16 days away. The final preps are being made. Sunday, Aug 5, the Parachute Shade structure will go up at 9:00 and the grounds will start taking on the festival look.

The Martin Guitar and Deering Banjo are on hand and the Loar Mandolin is en-route, and should arrive in the next day or two. Just arrived, a rolling cooler, read the description below.

The T-shirts will be printed on site this year. You will be able to pick the color and style you like and have the art work and logo printed on it. Get there early for the best selection. The design is another outstanding one. We are now able to take credit cards.

Internet sale of tickets will shut down Aug 5 so we can get all the paperwork straighten out for your convenience and to speed up the entry process. There are still plenty of tickets and plenty of camping, however, it must be purchased at the gate price when you arrive.

If you’re around on Wednesday evening and need some place to pick and munch there is a potluck/jam at the Bailey compound. Please remember that the gate doesn’t officially open for traffic until after 4:00. This allows the Guajome Academy parents and students to leave school without major traffic delays.

It will also be the location of the 34th birthday of the Thursday Nite Pickers. $15 donation will help cover the compound cost of pizza, salad, dessert, souvenir, water, ice, etc. BYO chair, and other beverage.

On Friday at noon the 3rd annual Pie sampling will take place at the Bailey compound. A donation will let you taste some scrumptous pie from some of our wonderful Summergrass bakers.

NO HANGING OUT ON FRIDAY AFTER 3:00 PM WITHOUT A SUMMERGRASS WRISTBAND.

This year Summergrass is thrilled and proud to present these stellar bands:2018 Headliner Lineup Featuring: Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, Bluegrass Etc., the Scroggins Brothers, the Central Valley Boys!

Also appearing will be, Virtual Strangers, Blue Creek, Shinbone, The Corzines, Bluegrass Brethren, the GillyGirls and High Mountain Road.

This combination of national and regional bands is highlighted on our turn-of-the-19th century stage built by the museum folks just for the festival. It’s constructed without nails using just dowels and pins to hold it together!

3 Days of Great Live Music from 12 national and local bands, and wonderful activities, such as Kids Camp, Meet the Bands, other music workshops and family-friendly things to do, spontaneous jam sessions, our ever-popular instrument raffles, tasty food, and a variety of vendors. Summergrass is enjoyable for the whole family! It’s a great, affordable family event…and not too far to drive!

STAGE SCHEDULE 2018!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 17, 2018

3:00 pm Alan Bibey & Grasstowne *

4:00 pm Shinbone

5:00 pm Blue Creek

6:00 pm Dinner Break

7:00 pm Central Valley Boys

8:00 pm Bluegrass Etc.

9:00 pm Scroggins Brothers

SATURDAY, AUGUST 18, 2018

10:00 am Central Valley Boys

11:00 am Bluegrass Etc.

Noon : Scroggins Brothers

1:00 pm Lunch Break

2:00 pm Virtual Strangers

3:00 pm Central Valley Boys

4:00 pm Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

5:00 pm Bluegrass Etc.

6:00 pm Dinner Break

7:00 pm Alan Bibey & Grasstowne *

8:00 pm Scroggins Brothers

9:00 pm Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

SUNDAY, AUGUST 19

8 AM – Chapel Service (under the parachute)

9:00 am Bluegrass Brethren

10:00 am Corzine’s

11:00 am GillyGirls

Noon : Kids on Stage

12:30 pm Alan Bibey & Grasstowne *

1:15 pm Lunch Break

2:00 pm High Mtn Road

3:00 pm Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

4:00 pm Corzine’s

Instrument Raffle Update!

Martin Guitars- The choice of the bluegrass professional. Martin has again donated a top of the line guitar- a D-18. The D-18 is the Dreadnought by which all others are judged. This instrument has been a favorite of artists from Hank Williams Sr. to Jimmy Page.

Deering Goodtime package – Local banjo maker, Deering Banjos, has donated a Goodtime banjo package, which includes a Deering Goodtime banjo and a gig bag. Deering has supported the festival since day one.

The Loar Honey Creek LM 310F has the authentic mandolin “chop” that is recognizable from the first strum, and can only be found in an instrument with a true, hand-carved Spruce top.

The thin “V” profile of the maple neck fits comfortably in the player’s hand and our removal of the fretboard extension beyond the 20th fret allows for easy strumming without getting hung up on the extended upper frets. The Honey Creek LM-310F also has the graceful curves of an authentic F-style body, Grover tuners, and D’Addario strings

Something Sweet and Tasty.

Second Annual Pie Society Meeting at Summergrass 2018!

Calling all Summergrass cooks! Do you take pie baking seriously? Are you proud of your homemade pie abilities? Then come and be part of the second annual Pie Society Tasting happening on Friday, August 17th at High Noon, or12:00 pm, at Glen Bailey’s camp.

Interested pie makers may bring a homemade pie to share. Pie lovers can come and have a slice of pie for a small donation (to be determined, probably $5 for tasting, which is not a lot of “dough”).

No winners or competition or prizes, just a gathering to celebrate and discuss homemade pie in all its goodness.

Pie affionados Paul Haas and David Frick will host the event. We think this is a tasty idea that hopefully will become an annual event at the festival. More information to follow soon but serious pie bakers can contact Paul at pauls1place@yahoo.com or call 626-926-4786.

Note: Please no cobblers, cakes, commercially made pies, etc.

No camping stay at the La Quinta in Vista

They treat our Summergrass fans right! For room reservations please call 760-727 8180. La Quinta is located just a short drive from the festival at 630 Sycamore Ave., Vista, Ca. 92083. Great accommodations. Stay where the artists stay!

Summergrass is produced by the San Diego North County Bluegrass & Folk Club, the San Diego Bluegrass Society, and the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum. All are 501 (c) 3 non-profit organizations.

email: festivalchair@summergrass.net phone: (858) 679-4854 – web: http://www.summergrass.net