Summer Semester Enrollment Now Open at Palomar College

SAN MARCOS, CA –First classes of the summer begin Tuesday, May 28, with multiple start dates at the San Marcos campus; the Rancho Bernardo, Escondido and Fallbrook centers; and education sites across the district.

With longer days and warmer weather around the corner, Palomar College is gearing up for the summer semester, with flexible start times and a robust offering of classes available to help our students make the most of their summer. The semester begins May 28 and runs through August 16, but with fast-track classes available—including 4-, 6- and 8-week sessions starting at different times in May, June and July—Palomar provides something for everyone’s schedule.

May 28 – First 4-week session begins

– First 4-week session begins June 17 – First 8-week session and 6-week session begin

– First 8-week session and 6-week session begin June 24 – Second 4-week and 8-week sessions begin

– Second 4-week and 8-week sessions begin July 22 – Third 4-week session begins

Core classes, such as English, history, math, psychology and sociology, are available. Other classes include accounting, art, automotive technology, broadcasting (digital broadcast arts), biology, business, cabinet and furniture technology, chemistry, child development, computer science, counseling, dance, geography, health, kinesiology, music, real estate, Spanish and more.

For the most up-to-date listing of open classes, view the class schedule online at www.palomar.edu/schedule.

California community college fees remain an affordable higher education option at $46 per unit for California residents. Palomar College offers more than 250 associate degree and certificate programs, and has classes in a variety of formats, including traditional, online, video and flexible schedule.